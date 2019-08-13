$500,000 worth of watches, jewelry, and electronics were stolen from Alex Rodriguez’ SUV outside Oracle Park stadium

Former Major League Baseball star Alex Rodriguez had $500,000 worth of personal items stolen from a rental car in San Francisco, according to Sports Illustrated.

Police confirmed that a camera, a laptop, and jewelry were amongst the items stolen.

Rodriguez told The Washington Post he is “saddened” and that “irreplaceable” items have been taken.

Alex Rodriguez had $500,000 worth of watches, jewelry, and electronics stolen from his rental SUV just outside Oracle Park stadium, according to Sports Illustrated.

Rodriguez was in San Francisco on Sunday night to help call a game between San Francisco Giants and Philadelphia Phillies on ESPN’s “Sunday Night Baseball.”

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, a thief smashed into the black Nissan sport utility vechile between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m local time.

Officer Adam Lobsinger, a San Francisco police spokesman, said items valued up to $500,000 – including a camera, a laptop, a bag, and miscellaneous jewelry – were stolen.

Police did not release the victim’s name, but Rodriguez has since confirmed he was the victim of the crime in a statement made to The Washington Post.

“I am saddened that several items that were of a personal nature and irreplaceable with sentimental value were taken,” Rodriguez told The Post in a statement issued through ESPN.

“I am encouraged that local law enforcement has security footage of the crime and are doing all they can to get the items back.”

Rodriguez, 44, is one of the most successful players in MLB history, having hit an huge 696 runs in a 22-season long career that saw him win three MVP awards, as well as the World Series in 2009.

He retired from playing the sport in 2016, and now works as a broadcaster primarily for ESPN.