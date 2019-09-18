Alex Rodriguez just sold his Hollywood Hills mansion at a loss — take a look inside the $4.4 million ‘experimental’ home he bought from Meryl Streep

- source
- Anthony Barcelo
- According to Mansion Global, former New York Yankee Alex Rodriguez finally sold his Hollywood Hills home for $4.4 million after lowering the asking price from $6.5 million to $5.25 million in March.
- The house was originally built in 1954 as part of Architectural Products magazine’s Research House program; it was then remodeled in the 1980s.
- Rodriguez purchased the home from Meryl Streep in 2014 for $4.8 million, according to the Los Angeles Times.
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez’s engagement is unsurprisingly changing the couple’s real estate portfolio.
According to Mansion Global‘s sources, A-Rod sold his Hollywood Hills home to an unknown buyer for $4.4 million in a sale finalized earlier this month. He first listed the home last November for $6.5 million and eventually lowered the asking price to $5.25 million in March. The retired baseball pro was repped by Carl Gambino from Westside Estate Agency in the sale.
Rodriguez purchased the property from Meryl Streep in 2014 for $4.8 million, meaning that he offloaded the property at a slight loss.
Keep reading for a look inside the midcentury modern home.
1514 Rising Glen Road is located in an exclusive Los Angeles neighborhood near the famous Sunset Boulevard.
- source
- Google Maps
Source: Google Maps
It was originally built in 1954 as part of an architectural research program conducted by the architectural firm Honnold & Rex and commissioned by Architectural Products magazine. Also called the Honnold & Rex Research Houses, the “experimental” homes were built using new materials and design methods.
- source
- Anthony Barcelo
Source: Los Angeles Times
The home was later remodeled in the 1980s by award-winning architect and designer Xorin Balbes.
- source
- Anthony Barcelo
Source: Los Angeles Times
Indoor-outdoor living is at the heart of the midcentury modern home. There is an expansive patio, a heated pool, a spa, an outdoor fireplace …
- source
- Anthony Barcelo
Source: Mansion Global
… and another indoor one.
- source
- Anthony Barcelo
Source: Mansion Global
There are also floor-to-ceiling windows keeping the space open and airy.
- source
- Anthony Barcelo
Source: Mansion Global
The open layout is perfect for entertaining.
- source
- Anthony Barcelo
Source: Mansion Global
The kitchen features state-of-the-art appliances, including a climate-controlled wine cellar.
- source
- Anthony Barcelo
Source: Mansion Global
The master bedroom also gets plenty of natural light …
- source
- Anthony Barcelo
Source: Mansion Global
… and opens up to a master bath with a sizable shower.
- source
- Anthony Barcelo
Source: Mansion Global
All guest bedrooms, along with the master bedroom, are located on the second floor.
- source
- Anthony Barcelo
Source: CNBC
Even the home office gets a view of the backyard.
- source
- Anthony Barcelo
Source: Mansion Global
According to Mansion Global, Rodriguez and Lopez are reportedly interested in purchasing a larger home together for their family.
- source
- Anthony Barcelo
Source: Mansion Global