Alex Rodriguez just sold his Hollywood Hills mansion at a loss — take a look inside the $4.4 million ‘experimental’ home he bought from Meryl Streep

caption Alex Rodriguez sold his Hollywood Hills home at a slight loss. source Anthony Barcelo

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez’s engagement is unsurprisingly changing the couple’s real estate portfolio.

According to Mansion Global‘s sources, A-Rod sold his Hollywood Hills home to an unknown buyer for $4.4 million in a sale finalized earlier this month. He first listed the home last November for $6.5 million and eventually lowered the asking price to $5.25 million in March. The retired baseball pro was repped by Carl Gambino from Westside Estate Agency in the sale.

Rodriguez purchased the property from Meryl Streep in 2014 for $4.8 million, meaning that he offloaded the property at a slight loss.

1514 Rising Glen Road is located in an exclusive Los Angeles neighborhood near the famous Sunset Boulevard.

caption Hollywood Hills is just north of Beverly Hills. source Google Maps

It was originally built in 1954 as part of an architectural research program conducted by the architectural firm Honnold & Rex and commissioned by Architectural Products magazine. Also called the Honnold & Rex Research Houses, the “experimental” homes were built using new materials and design methods.

caption The street view of the home. source Anthony Barcelo

The home was later remodeled in the 1980s by award-winning architect and designer Xorin Balbes.

caption The backyard. source Anthony Barcelo

Indoor-outdoor living is at the heart of the midcentury modern home. There is an expansive patio, a heated pool, a spa, an outdoor fireplace …

source Anthony Barcelo

… and another indoor one.

caption The living area. source Anthony Barcelo

There are also floor-to-ceiling windows keeping the space open and airy.

caption The living area. source Anthony Barcelo

The open layout is perfect for entertaining.

caption The dining room. source Anthony Barcelo

The kitchen features state-of-the-art appliances, including a climate-controlled wine cellar.

source Anthony Barcelo

The master bedroom also gets plenty of natural light …

caption The master bedroom. source Anthony Barcelo

… and opens up to a master bath with a sizable shower.

source Anthony Barcelo

All guest bedrooms, along with the master bedroom, are located on the second floor.

caption One of two guest rooms. source Anthony Barcelo

Even the home office gets a view of the backyard.

caption The home office. source Anthony Barcelo

According to Mansion Global, Rodriguez and Lopez are reportedly interested in purchasing a larger home together for their family.

source Anthony Barcelo

