Alex Rodriguez suggests MLB owners are colluding to keep free agent salaries down

The MLB free agent market has once again gone cold, as some of the biggest names remain unsigned.

On ESPN’s “Get Up!” on Wednesday, Rodriguez noted that salaries for the top players have mostly stayed flat while revenue has risen in the sport. He said team owners are “working closely together” this offseason.

“For me, what’s interesting about the game and what’s happening is, in 2001, I signed my big deal with the Texas Rangers for $252 [million],” Rodrigeuz said. “And the industry has tripled in revenues, north of $10 billion, up from $2.8 [billion], and the salaries have stayed flat for almost 20 years. It’s mind-blowing. You’d think by now, you would have a player making $40, $50, $60 million with the growth of the game.

“It’s just interesting what’s happening, and the owners are doing a terrific job working closely together, obviously, and keeping these salaries down.”

Rodriguez is not the first player to raise his eyebrows at the tepid open market this offseason. Last week, star players like Evan Longoria and Kris Bryant both made comments about the free-agent market. Longoria called the situation a shame, saying, “It seems every day now someone is making up a new analytical tool to devalue players, especially free agents.”

Bryant called the situation “not good,” saying something needs to change.

Last offseason, former agent and current New York Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen outright accused MLB owners of collusion and was met with backlash.

