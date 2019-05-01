Alex Trebek opens up about his stage 4 pancreatic cancer: ‘I’m fighting through it’

caption Alex Trebek has hosted “Jeopardy” since the ’80s. source ABC

Alex Trebek is opening up about his stage four pancreatic cancer diagnosis, which he revealed in March.

“It’s great to be considered an inspiration to other people,” he told Robin Roberts during an interview on ABC’s “Good Morning America” on Wednesday.

The 78-year-old, who has been hosting the game show “Jeopardy!” since 1984, went on to say that he’s felt an outpouring of support since sharing his diagnosis.

“I feel it is making a difference in my well-being,” he said.

Trebek later elaborated, saying: “I think I’ve learned that I’m an extremely lucky individual because in spite of the fact that this diagnosis is not a good one, I have managed to receive so much love from so many people and quite often, you don’t get that during your lifetime. After you’re passed, after you’re dead, people say, ‘Oh, he was such a good guy. We really liked him.’ But I’m getting all of that before that event, so it makes me feel really, really good.”

Trebek continued: “I’ve had so many contacts from people who have survived cancer for 10 years, 12 years, 14 years,” he said. “I am now a 30-day cancer survivor. I’m going to catch up to those other people. But they have been an inspiration to me and that’s really what it’s all about. It’s drawing attention to this particular type of devastating cancer, making people aware of it, telling them that they should take certain precautions beforehand to find out, because we never discover pancreatic cancer until it’s too late, unfortunately.”

When asked about his health, Trebek said that his “oncologist tells me I’m doing well, even though I don’t always feel it.” The host has dealt with numerous concerns over the years (like experiencing heart attacks, rupturing his Achilles tendon, and getting a full knee replacement), but Trebek’s cancer diagnosis has challenged him in a different way.

“I’m used to dealing with pain,” he said. “But what I’m not used to dealing with it the surges that come on suddenly of deep, deep sadness, and it brings tears to my eyes.”

Trebek added: “I’m fighting through it. My platelets, my blood counts are steady, my weight is steady.”

The host added that he finished filming the current season of “Jeopardy” and will be spending the summer recuperating so he can “get strong again.”

“It is something that I am afflicted with,” he said. “We are dealing with it chemically and spiritually, and those are positives. Hopefully, everything is going to turn out well and I’ll be back on the air with original programming come this September.”

Watch Trebek’s full “Good Morning America” interview in the video below.