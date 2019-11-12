Fans are showing their love for ‘Jeopardy’ host Alex Trebek after a contestant on the show wrote ‘We love you Alex’ for his final answer

caption Alex Trebek is the host of “Jeopardy.” source ABC

“Jeopardy” fans took to Twitter to show their support for host Alex Trebek after a contestant left a heartfelt message (in lieu of an answer) for Trebek on Monday’s episode of the show.

Dhruv Gaur wrote “We love you, Alex,” instead of the correct answer for Final Jeopardy, causing Trebek to choke up during the last few minutes of the show.

Soon after, the hashtag #WeLoveYouAlex trended on Twitter, with other fans sharing messages of love and support for the host, who’s currently battling pancreatic cancer.

Even though Gaur ended up finishing last on the show, his sweet gesture, along with the hashtag #WeLoveYouAlex, quickly went viral, causing plenty of “Jeopardy” fans to share their own heartfelt messages of support for Trebek on Twitter.

Alex Trebek getting choked up during Final Jeopardy today messed me all the way up. #Jeopardy #WeLoveYouAlex pic.twitter.com/QJVP4hJpGV — sabreena (@aneerbas) November 12, 2019

This is wonderful and tear-jerking all at once. Alex's reaction is what gets me most. Yes, "We love you," @Jeopardy Alex Trebek! https://t.co/nkWn72BZfo — Jonathan Capehart (@CapehartJ) November 12, 2019

Watching Alex Trebek get choked up during Final Jeopardy when a contestant burned his answer to share a special message, is more than I can handle tonight #WeLoveYouAlex. ❤️ — Amina Bobb Brattke (@AminaBrattke) November 12, 2019

Alex Trebek getting choked up at a heartfelt final jeopardy answer. The instant welling up of tears and emotion no viewer expected to have tonight. ???? what a moment. #weloveyoualex pic.twitter.com/DVcMGKl8wj — Kelli Kubicek (@Kelli96) November 12, 2019

And some even praised Gaur for using his platform on the show to share the moving message – thereby sacrificing a potential right answer.

Emma might've won the game & moved on to be a finalist but Dhruv Gaur stole the show with his answer in Final #Jeopardy. Thanks Dhruv for doing that bcuz that's how everyone feels about Mr Alex Trebek. We all love him & wish him well. Alex's reaction was priceless pic.twitter.com/stcA9bsNnh — GENO (@GenoPowell) November 12, 2019

Nice. Guy has no chance to win so he leaves a nice message for Alex Trebek who's clearly touched by it. #WeLoveYouAlex now trending. #Jeopardy pic.twitter.com/T9XFGJZDaP — Steve Warne (@TSNSteve) November 12, 2019

But generally, fans just wanted to show their love for Trebek as he bravely battles pancreatic cancer.

Super cool moment just now on Jeopardy. I just love Alex Trebek so much. pic.twitter.com/x5vkJMSAwP — Dana Wessel (@DanaWessel) November 11, 2019

I have always loved and respected Alex Trebek. He epitomizes class, professionalism, and a pure love for his job. The poor man has been bravely battling cancer and a small, kind gesture got to him on .@Jeopardy “We ♥️ you Alex” (Via @tbluegator) #WBZ

pic.twitter.com/IAQVcqlTgA — Dan Roche (@RochieWBZ) November 12, 2019

I truly hope Alex Trebek knows how much joy he has brought into our homes for so many years. #WeLoveYouAlex #Jeopardy https://t.co/Fci2QGF54t — Amberly Waves ???? (@amberlywaves) November 12, 2019

Alex Trebek is a legend, fuck cancer. #WeLoveYouAlex — Shady (@WotShady) November 12, 2019

Trebek announced earlier this year that he was battling stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

“Normally, the prognosis for this is not very encouraging, but I’m going to fight this, and I’m going to keep working,” he said when he initially announced his diagnosis. “And with the love and support of my family and friends and with the help of your prayers also, I plan to beat the low survival rate statistics for this disease.”

In May, he reported that he was “near remission.” However, in September, Trebek announced in a video posted to YouTube that he needed to undergo chemotherapy again.

“The doctors are now re-examining my situation and, it appears, I will be having more chemo treatments ahead of me,” he continued. “Hey, they worked very well the first time, so we’re expecting good results again.”

A series of tweets that appear to have been written by Gaur about his interaction with Trebek was shared on Monday night, after the episode aired.

“We were all hurting for him so badly,” one of the tweets read, while another concluded, “I’m just very grateful I got the opportunity to say what I know everyone was thinking.”