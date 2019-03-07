Alex Trebek has hosted nearly 8,000 episodes of ‘Jeopardy!’ over 35 years. Here’s a look at the 6-time Emmy Award winner’s long career

Alex Trebek has been the host of the “Jeopardy!” game show for 35 years.

Trebek began his career at CBC and NBC before working for the Game Show Network.

Trebek holds the record for most episodes of a game show hosted, and currently reportedly earns a salary of $10 million a year.

Alex Trebek has been the host of “Jeopardy!” for 35 years and has been hosting game shows for over 50 years. That amounts to nearly 8,000 hosted episodes, according to the game show’s official site.

After starting his television career at the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC), Trebek went on to host dozens of shows along with securing his recurring role as the host of game show “Jeopardy!” in 1984. The show originally debuted in 1964.

Despite rumors of his retirement, Trebek’s contract is effective until 2022, which was reaffirmed in a recent video message in which he announced his diagnosis of stage 4 pancreatic cancer. Trebek said he plans to beat the disease, as he is in contract to host “Jeopardy!” for another three years.

Amidst a long list of achievements, Trebek holds the record for the longest game show host, along with six total Emmy Awards.

He has also made countless cameos on popular television shows, from “Golden Girls” to “How I Met Your Mother.”

Canadian television personality Alex Trebek has been a game show host for over 50 years.

Born George Alexander Trebek, Trebek grew up in Sudbury, Ontario in 1940. The city is the fifth-largest in Canada by land size, and is roughly 250 miles north of Toronto.

Trebek attended the University of Ottawa …

… where he began his career at the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation. He worked as a journalist and sports announcer before transitioning to hosting shows such as “Music Hop” in the 1960s.

After moving to the United States, Trebek debuted as the host of the game show “High Rollers” …

… before he began hosting “Jeopardy!” in 1984.

“Jeopardy!” is by far Trebek’s most successful show. It has aired over 7,000 episodes during its 35-year lifetime.

Despite its many episodes, the show only tapes 46 days out of the year, fitting multiple episodes in on these days to be aired later.

In 1994, the Game Show Network launched as the newest cable network, and began broadcasting “Jeopardy!” and other classic game shows.

Trebek married Elaine Callei in 1974. The couple divorced in 1981 and has no children.

In 1990, Trebek married Jean Currivan. The couple has adult two children, Matthew and Emily.

Trebek’s family was present for his induction to the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1999.

Trebek also received a star on the Canada’s Walk of Fame in 2006 …

… and is the winner of six Daytime Emmy Awards, including five for Outstanding Game Show Host …

… and a Lifetime Achievement Award in 2011. Trebek received the award alongside fellow longtime game show host Pat Sajak.

Trebek was also awarded a Peabody Award for “Jeopardy!” the following year in 2012.

In 2014, Trebek was awarded a Guinness World Record for the most game show episodes hosted by the same presenter. With 6,829 episodes hosted at the time, he surpassed Bob Barker’s record for “Price Is Right.”

Will Ferrell famously portrayed Alex Trebek’s iconic role during his time on SNL for the recurring “Celebrity Jeopardy!” skits. Trebek himself made a guest appearance in 2002.

Trebek has also made many other television appearances over the years, usually as himself. He has appeared on shows such as “Golden Girls,” “Cheers,” “How I Met Your Mother,” and most recently “Orange is the New Black.”

Today, 79-year-old Trebek reportedly earns a $10 million salary.

On March 6, he announced that he has stage 4 pancreatic cancer, but that he intends to “fight” it. He’s had previous health complications including surgery for blood clots in 2018 and a minor heart attack in 2007.

Trebek previously named several possible replacements as the host of “Jeopardy!”, including NHL announcer Alex Faust and CNN analyst Laura Coates.

