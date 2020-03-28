Alex Trebek recited Lizzo’s ‘Truth Hurts’ on ‘Jeopardy!’ and people can’t get enough of the host’s singing

caption Alex Trebek has been hosting “Jeopardy” for 36 years. source Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

In a “Jeopardy!” episode aired Thursday night, host Alex Trebek recited the lyrics of Lizzo’s “Truth Hurts” for a question in the category “Lyrics of Today” for $1,000.

A contestant answered correctly: “Who is Lizzo?”

Trebek responded, saying: “I did it exactly like she does, didn’t I?” in reference to his rendition of the lyrics.

The 79-year-old game show host announced last year that he had been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer, but recently told fans saying he made it to the one-year survival mark.

“Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek channeled Lizzo in a recent episode of the popular game show.

A clip from an episode of “Jeopardy!” that aired on Thursday captured Trebek reciting lines from Lizzo’s song “Truth Hurts” for a $1,000 question in the category “Lyrics of Today.”

After a contestant answered correctly: “Who is Lizzo?” Trebek responded with a nod to his rendition of the song, saying: “I did it exactly like she does, didn’t I?”

The video has circulated widely on Twitter, with many users pointing out a commonality: the beloved host’s way of reciting the Lizzo song is what the world needed most amid the fear and uncertainty of the coronavirus pandemic.

Hopefully this clip of Alex Trebek reading Lizzo lyrics brightens your day… ✨ pic.twitter.com/zuy7A1CGxl — Ricky (@RickyG_TV) March 27, 2020

While Lizzo herself hasn’t responded publicly to Trebek’s rendition of “Truth Hurts,” fans of both the musical artist and “Jeopardy!” have gotten a kick out of the game show clip.

Trebek has been hosting “Jeopardy!” since 1984. Last March, the 79-year-old TV personality announced that he had been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer, and in his video announcement, he said he would “fight it” because he had three years left on his “Jeopardy!” contract.

Recently, the host gave a health update on social media, saying that he had passed the one-year milestone.

In his video, Trebek said: “The one-year survival rate for stage 4 pancreatic cancer patients is 18%. I’m very happy to report I have just reached that marker.”

Trebek also said that he and his oncologist are working to make sure he lives to see another year.

“If we take it one day at a time with a positive attitude,” he said in his health update, “anything is possible.”

