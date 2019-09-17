Alex Trebek says he is getting chemo again after his numbers went ‘sky high’

caption Alex Trebek on “Good Morning America.” source Good Morning America

In an interview with “Good Morning America,” Trebek said he is undergoing chemotherapy again.

Trebek said that after finishing his first round of chemo he lost weight and his numbers went “sky high” in a week.

After that, his doctors decided the best treatment plan was another round of chemo.

Trebek, who was hosted “Jeopardy!” for 35 years, announced that he was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer in March.

During his “GMA” interview, he said that he feels “excruciating pain” at times has been living with depression since his diagnosis.

“Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek says that he’s undergoing another round of chemotherapy.

In a new interview with “Good Morning America,” Trebek, who announced that he was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer in March, shared an update on his treatment plan.

“I was doing so well. And my numbers went down to the equivalent of a normal human being who does not have pancreatic cancer. So we were all very optimistic. And they said, ‘Good, we’re gonna stop chemo, we’ll start you on immunotherapy,'” he said. “I lost about 12 pounds in a week. And my numbers went sky high, much higher than they were when I was first diagnosed. So, the doctors have decided that I have to undergo chemo again and that’s what I’m doing.”

Trebek, 79, returned to work on “Jeopardy!” in August after completing his first round of chemo ahead of Season 36’s premiere on September 9. According to the American Cancer Society, there is a 9% five-year survival rate among all pancreatic cancers.

Trebek told “GMA” that he’s been dealing some difficult side effects from the chemo like “excruciating pain,” fatigue, and nausea.

He says he will occasionally feel a “surge of sadness” and “depression,” but is learning to cope with those emotions.

“When it happened early on I was down on myself. … I didn’t realize how fallible each of us is in his or her own way,” he said. “I just experience it, I know that it’s part of who I am, and I’m going to just keep going”

Trebek told “GMA” that in recent weeks he’s been having honest conversations with his “Jeopardy” co-workers about life and death.

“I realize that there is an end in sight for me, just as there is for everyone else. One line that I have used with our staff in recent weeks and months is that when I do pass on, one thing they will not say at my funeral is, ‘Oh, he was taken from us too soon.'” Trebek said. “Hey, guys. I’m 79-years-old. I’ve had one hell of a good life. And I’ve enjoyed it. …. The thought of passing on doesn’t frighten me, it doesn’t. Other things do, the effect it will have on my loved ones. … It makes me sad.”

But Trebek says he doesn’t plan to stop hosting “Jeopardy!” any time soon: “As long as I can walk out and greet the audience and the contestants and run the game I’m happy.”