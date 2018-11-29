12 Alexa-enabled smart home and car gifts that are perfect for people who love tech

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. source Sonos/Instagram The desire for speed and convenience seems to be hardwired into human behavior. The less energy we expend to accomplish our tasks, the better – that’s why voice assistants like Amazon’s Alexa are thriving right now. Alexa is primarily known for living inside Amazon devices like the Echo Dot, but it turns out you don’t actually have to own an Echo speaker to take advantage of Alexa’s capabilities. Many everyday devices like headphones and car dash cams have Alexa built in, allowing you to do things you thought you could only accomplish with an Echo speaker. These gifts are all perfect for anyone who loves the convenience of Alexa and is always tinkering around to create the most seamless smart home setup. Looking for more gift ideas? Check out all of Insider Picks’ holiday gift guides for 2018 here.

Sonos One

source Amazon

If your main priority is a good music listening experience, splurge for this smart speaker, which fills your room with clear, rich sound. You can use Alexa to play and control your music without ever lifting a finger, and you can also control the other smart home devices in your home.

Portal from Facebook

source Amazon

Frequent Facebook users should consider Portal, the Alexa-enabled device that keeps them connected to their friends and family. It has a smart camera for video chatting and taking photos that adjusts and widens the camera view automatically as you move in and out of the frame, and a Super Frame feature that displays Facebook photos, videos, and birthday reminders.

Bose QuietComfort Wireless Headphones

source Amazon

These headphones cut out surrounding noise so you can focus completely on the music and your task. Ask Alexa to turn down the volume, add to your to-do list, and tell you about tomorrow’s weather without skipping a beat.

Sonos Beam

source Amazon

This advanced sound bar is the perfect tech accessory to enhance your movie and TV watching experience. You’ll enjoy the action-packed scenes of the latest thriller and crisp dialogue from your favorite drama at their best quality. If you have a Fire TV device, you can combine their capabilities, but the Beam-only Alexa features are pretty convenient even on their own if you don’t.

ecobee4 Smart Thermostat

source Amazon

The Room Sensor measures room occupancy and temperature, then signals to the thermostat whether to adjust to a comfortable temperature or switch to energy-saving mode, a cool feature that will save homeowners up to 23% on their annual bills. Of course, you can adjust the temperature yourself, too, through the app and Alexa voice commands.

Jabra Elite Wireless Earbuds

source Amazon

These Jabra earbuds offer a truly wireless listening experience as well as IP55-rated resistance against water, sweat, and dust. Through the app’s customizable equalizer, you can find the exact sound you want.

First Alert Smart Hardwired Smoke + Carbon Monoxide Alarm

source Amazon

First Alert has been making home safety devices for decades, but the Onelink Safe & Sound could be its most innovative one yet. It’s a reliable smoke sensor and carbon monoxide detector with a 10-year battery backup, as well as an Alexa-enabled speaker. It’s also compatible with the Apple HomeKit.

ecobee Switch+ Smart Light Switch

source Amazon

Get this smart switch for all your lighting needs, from turning the lights on and off automatically whenever you enter and leave the room to turning on the outdoor lights when sunset arrives. If you have the aforementioned Ecobee Smart Thermostat, this switch can also act as an additional Room Sensor.

Bose Home Speaker 500

source Amazon

One advantage of this home speaker over the Sonos is the screen that shows you the album art and name of the song currently playing. With a custom-designed eight-microphone array, it can hear your commands even if you’re way across the room or speaking over the music. There are also six presets so multiple users can customize their experiences with the speaker.

Polk Audio Command Sound Bar

source Amazon

This slim sound bar features built-in Dolby and DTS surround sound. It’s also Fire TV-compatible and has built-in support for all the major music services. To further strengthen your home theater setup, it includes a wireless subwoofer for powerful bass.

Roav Viva by Anker USB Car Charger

source Amazon

Quickly charge up your devices with Anker’s signature PowerIQ tech, your indispensible car ride companion. At the same time, you can get directions to your destination, listen to an audiobook to make the drive more interesting, and call your friends while keeping your eyes on the road.

Garmin Speak Plus Dash Cam

source Amazon

A dash cam is a smart investment that pays off if you get into an accident or need proof of anything that happens on your drive. With built-in Alexa, this one is literally “smart,” letting you add Alexa voice commands on top of Garmin’s useful driver assistance features like forward collision and lane departure warnings.