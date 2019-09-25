GM is bringing Amazon Alexa to all of its new and some older vehicles

caption Alexa in a Cadillac. source GM

Amazon Alexa will be available on all new GM vehicles starting in 2020, and the voice technology will also be available to properly equipped cars and trucks dating back to the 2018 model year, via over-the-air software updates.

The partnership promises to solve the problems of balky voice-command systems in cars and distracted driving.

GM and Amazon did not detail their overall costs associated with the service, but customers are already accustomed to paying for 4G LTE Wi-Fi connectivity and OnStar in GM vehicles.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Voice systems in cars have been a work-in-progress for a decade, with uneven results. But that could be set to change as General Motors announced on Wednesday that it would bring Amazon Alexa into all its new vehicles, starting in 2020.

GM and Amazon also said that Alexa – Amazon’s virtual voice-assistant technology, widely used by owners of the company’s Echo and Dot smart speakers – could be retroactively installed in vehicles going back to model year 2018, as long as their infotainment systems can work with the tech. The update would happen over-the-air.

Read more: Toyota is adding Amazon’s Alexa to cars. We’ve been using Alexa in a car for 6 months and it’s the best infotainment system we’ve ever used.

“GM’s updateable app framework and vehicle connectivity lets us provide customers with new technologies that enhance the ownership experience, even to vehicles that are already on the road,” Santiago Chamorro, GM’s vice-president of Global Connected Services, said in a statement.

“Bringing the Alexa experience to our vehicles is an example of how we are listening to our customers’ feedback and offering them the voice technology of their choice.”

Remaking the in-vehicle experience

caption Alexa means no smartphone is needed. source GM Alexa Cadillac

The arrangement means that GM is joining Toyota, Ford, Audi in bringing Alexa to vehicles. However, the GM-Alexa launch, according to Amazon, is the broadest so far. The Alexa functions are also completely embedded in GM’s connectivity and infotainment suite and are, the companies said, based on the Alexa Auto Software Development Kit. GM and Amazon also said that new, vehicle-specific Alexa skills could be developed in the future.

GM vehicles already have several voice-command systems available: a native set-up and available Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. But given the popularity of Alexa among customers who have integrated their lives with Amazon’s services, the partnership promises to remake the in-vehicle experience, creating a more seamless integration than has previously been offered.

Some car owners had already devised a way to bring Alexa into their vehicles, using existing connectivity (GM provides a 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot in all its cars) and the small Echo Dot speaker.

That’s exactly what Ned Curic, vice-president of Alexa Auto at Amazon, did with his vehicle, assisted by his ten-year-old daughter and a Dot.

“She absolutely loved it,” he said in an interview with Business Insider. “So I asked myself, ‘How do I make this happen for other owners?'”

Curic said that he wasn’t sure current voice systems provide a good experience for car owners, but he added that GM’s engineers made it easy for Amazon to adapt its technology.

“It just works,” he said.

Offering multiple systems for consumers

caption Some car owners have already experimented with using Echo Dots in their vehicles. source Avery Hartmans

With the technology enabled, owners of Chevy, Buick, GMC, and Cadillac vehicles could either activate the Alexa app in their vehicle’s infotainment system or customize their existing voice-command steering-wheel button to favor Alexa. The system can run in parallel to GM’s own infotainment systems, and owners would still be able to toggle to Apple CarPlay or Android Auto.

According to GM, the technology can then “check the news, control smart home devices like lights or thermostats, add items to a shopping cart and access tens of thousands of Alexa skills.”

The car maker added that Alexa could also furnish navigation, using GM’s GPS system or by enabling the “Turn-by-Turn” direction that the company’s OnStar communications and connectivity service now provides. Alexa could also activate media, including streaming services, and dovetail with Bluetooth smartphone connections to make calls.

The evolution of the Amazon-GM relationship was quick. Curic said that the process was quick. “It was six months after we started working hard with the team,” he recalled.

Interestingly, the arrival of Alexa in GM and in the vehicles of other car makers could begin to help solve problems around distracted driving. The technology can function without a smartphone in the car, eliminating the temptation to interact with a device when driving.

“Drivers can enjoy Alexa by using simple voice commands, all while safely keeping their eyes on the road and their hands on the wheel,” GM said in a statement.