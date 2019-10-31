A Massachusetts college campus has been rocked by allegations that one student drove another to die by suicide

caption Alexander Urtula and Inyoung You. source Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office

Boston College students are shocked at the news of Inyoung You’s indictment in Alexander Urtula’s death by suicide.

Urtula threw himself off of a parking garage on the same day he was supposed to graduate this past May.

Inyoung You withdrew from classes and returned to South Korea earlier this year. More details of the texting relationship are expected at the arraignment, but that date is contingent on Inyoung You returning to the US. Suffolk County District Attorney Rachel Rollins said Monday she is coordinating with an attorney representing You, but did not identify that attorney.

One student said she believed the college wasn’t doing enough to address mental health issues, which the school disputes.

If there were Boston College students that didn’t know Inyoung You, they do now. Students say her indictment in the texting-suicide death of Alexander Urtula has made her, and the controversial charges against her, a topic of near-constant conversation.

“It was crazy hearing about it,” said Boston College Senior Katrina Sullivan. “I think you definitely should be held accountable. It is like any abusive relationship. It doesn’t matter if it is words or physical actions. It is still a problem.”

On the edge of Boston College’s campus, students relayed their disbelief at You’s indictment. The District Attorney’s office indicted 21-year old You on manslaughter charges stemming for a steady stream of text messages urging Alexander Urtula to kill himself. You, an economics student, was slated to graduate in May 2020, but withdrew from classes in August and returned to her native South Korea. Urtula was supposed to graduate in May 2019, but took his life just hours before the graduation ceremony. According to prosecutors, You had followed Urtula to the Renaissance parking garage in Roxbury that morning, where he leaped to his death.

According to District Attorney Rachel Rollins, You was “physically, verbally, and psychologically abusive” toward her 22-year-old boyfriend throughout their 18-month-long relationship, and that she repeatedly told him in text messages to kill himself.

caption “Being on this university campus, there is a culture of mental health problems not being addressed,” said one Boston College student. source David Iversen

The indictment has brought up lingering feelings for friends of the victim

Hearing about You’s charges was difficult for students.

“It brings the feelings [from Urtula’s suicide] up all over again,” said student Stephen Chu.

“I know them both but knew Alex better. I really looked up to him, and so did a lot of people,” said a Boston College student who asked not to be identified. When pressed for details, this student looked down at the reporter’s recorder, adding, “I really shouldn’t.”

“Alexander was a gifted student at Boston College, who was popular with classmates and involved in many activities. We continue to offer our condolences and prayers to Alex’s family,” said Boston College in a statement responding to the indictment news.

Both You and Urtula were active in the Philippine Society of Boston College. The organization did not respond to Insider’s requests to speak about the case. Many of those closest to the pair declined comment. Calls to Urtula’s home in Cedar Grove, New Jersey, were not returned. Emails and messages to family members were not returned.

For its part, Boston College feels more like a small town than a university just six miles from a major metropolitan. The college acts as a buffer for students and staff from the international attention this case has brought to its small private campus.

At a nearby lunch spot, professors discussed the line of TV trucks that line the college’s entrance.

“Do you think they’ll be back tomorrow night?”

Other students wondered if more could have been done to prevent the tragedy.

“Being on this university campus, there is a culture of mental health problems not being addressed,” said sophomore An Nguyen. “I feel like we can all relate on some level, but it just feels horrible for his family and friends.”

“We have suicide prevention and Title IX protocols in place,” said a spokesman of Boston College. “There were no reports that Alex was in an abusive relationship.”

“I know Inyoung. I know she was enrolled at [Boston College] mental health counseling service,” said Nguyen. “I feel like text messages, that is something going on for a while. It isn’t that difficult to pick up on. Just ask them how they are. We should make a better effort to reach out to people.”

caption Inyoung You (left) and Michelle Carter (right) were both charged with manslaughter after the suicides of their partners. Carter is serving 15 months in jail. source Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office; John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

The Urtula case has similarities to the text-related death of Conrad Roy

Details are scant in the one-page indictment filed with the criminal clerk’s office. The manslaughter affidavit reads that You “did assault and beat Alexander Urtula, and as by such assault and beating did kill Alexander Urtula.”

“If we are considering someone who texts the same as someone who did the offense or hired someone to do the offense, then we are stretching things a little far,” said criminal defense attorney Austin Pennington.

This case draws obvious parallels to Michelle Carter’s 2017 conviction under the same manslaughter statute. That verdict spurred Massachusetts Senator Barry Finegold to introduce “Conrad’s Law,” named after the victim in the Michelle Carter case. Rather than shoehorning these cases into the manslaughter law, “Conrad’s Law” would make a more specific statute to prosecute “texting-suicide” cases.

“This most recent tragedy emphasizes how badly Massachusetts needs to fill the clear gap in our laws,” said Senator Finegold. “If passed, this bill would create a narrowly tailored law that fits the crime we have now seen in multiple cases involving our young people.”

“We anticipate that many of these cases might seek plea deals which would resolve the cases more quickly, as opposed to what we saw in the [Michelle Carter] case where there were multiple appeals because the punishment didn’t seem to fit the crime,” added Finegold’s Chief of Staff MaryRose Mazzola. [Conrad Roy’s] family members have told us that the drawn-out process was incredibly painful for them.”

An arraignment day has not yet been set for You, and it could be a while before she sees a Boston judge. Back in South Korea, the US will have to work a long process to extradite the student. To do that, South Korean officials would have to agree You’s text messages and other actions amounted to manslaughter. DA Rachel Collins promised to lay more case specifics at You’s eventual arraignment.

Another group of students said they talked about the case right after they heard the details, saying it has made them more aware of their surroundings.

“It makes me a lot more aware of abusive relationships and stuff because you hear about it happening,” said Katrina Sullivan, a senior at the school. “No one directly connected to me has been in this situation, but hearing about it, I want to stay aware of how my friends are doing.”