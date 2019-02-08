Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez just accepted Chrissy Teigen’s invitation to watch the Grammys together and the internet is freaking out

source Scott Kowalchyk/CBS via Getty Images; Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Model Chrissy Teigen invited Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to watch the Grammy Awards on Sunday.

“AOC hello my hero, do you wanna come over and watch the grammys with us? there will be pizza,” Teigen tweeted.

Ocasio-Cortez accepted the invitation, and the exchanged quickly went viral.

Chrissy Teigen, the model and cook book author, invited Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez over to her house to watch the Grammy Awards on Sunday and the New York Democrat accepted.

“AOC hello my hero, do you wanna come over and watch the grammys with us? there will be pizza,” Teigen asked Ocasio-Cortez via Twitter on Friday. Teigen’s husband, singer, songwriter, and EGOT winner John Legend, will be at the Grammys.

A couple hours later, Ocasio-Cortez replied, poking fun at her own cooking skills and social media presence.

“Yes! we can live-tweet me burning something in the kitchen,” the 29-year-old New York Democrat wrote.

The response online was swift and overwhelming.

“This is the duo I didn’t know I needed!” one Twitter user wrote.

“She can have my portion!” actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson tweeted in response to Teigen’s offer.

“This can be a pay per view event with the proceeds to charity,” another joked.

Teigen and Legend are both outspoken progressives and both frequently take to social media to criticize Republicans, lambast President Donald Trump, and voice support for liberal politicians and policies.

Teigen also retweeted a viral video of Ocasio-Cortez delivering an impassioned argument for campaign-finance reform and stronger government ethics laws during a House Oversight Committee hearing on Wednesday.

