Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez applauds Wayfair workers speaking out against migrant camps as backlash against the company brews online

caption Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. source YURI GRIPAS/Reuters

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez voiced support for Wayfair workers speaking out against the company’s alleged sales of furniture to outfit migrant detention facilities on Tuesday.

Backlash brewed online against the e-commerce furniture company, following social media reports that employees were planning a walkout.

According to a letter circulating on social media, the planned walkout was sparked by discussions of an alleged deal between Wayfair and a government contractor outfitting detention camps along the US southern boarder.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez joined a wave of online backlash against Wayfair following the e-commerce company’s alleged work with contractors managing camps along the US southern boarder.

On Tuesday, backlash brewed online after a Twitter account reported that Wayfair workers would walk out of the company’s Boston headquarters on Wednesday. According to the account with the handle @WayfairWalkout, the company sold beds to government contractors managing camps for migrants.

“Wayfair sold beds to furnish border camps; 547 employees signed a petition to ask that we cease all business with border camps; CEO said no ->employees are walking out tmrw at 1:30pm. We ask that Wayfair donate all profits made from the sale to RAICES,” a tweet from the account reads.

tl;dr – Wayfair sold beds to furnish border camps; 547 employees signed a petition to ask that we cease all business with border camps; CEO said no —>employees are walking out tmrw at 1:30pm. We ask that Wayfair donate all profits made from the sale to RAICES #WayfairWalkout — wayfairwalkout (@wayfairwalkout) June 25, 2019

Ocasio-Cortez‏ quote-tweeted the tweet, adding support for the workers.

“Wayfair workers couldn’t stomach they were making beds to cage children. They asked the company to stop. CEO said no. Tomorrow, they’re walking out. This is what solidarity looks like – a reminder that everyday people have real power, as long as we’re brave enough to use it,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted.

Wayfair workers couldn’t stomach they were making beds to cage children. They asked the company to stop. CEO said no. Tomorrow, they‘re walking out. This is what solidarity looks like – a reminder that everyday people have real power, as long as we’re brave enough to use it. https://t.co/667abeLDTG — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 25, 2019

Two sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to Business Insider that Wayfair is facing internal backlash due to a reported transaction with a government contractor.

One individual tweeted a letter that Wayfair employees were said to have sent to the company’s leadership team, taking issue with an order of $200,000 worth of bedroom furniture for a Carrizo Springs, Texas, facility being set up to detain young migrants. Wayfair employees learned of the order last Wednesday, The Boston Globe reported.

Wayfair did not respond to Business Insider’s request for comment. Wayfair confirmed to The Boston Globe that a letter was sent in response to the employees’ concerns, but declined to speak further.

Social media backlash against Wayfair built on Tuesday afternoon.

So @Wayfair is furnishing the concentration camps at the border. Not only should we boycott them and publicly shame them for participating in this atrocity – we should find out WHO ELSE IS PROFITING FROM THE TORTURE OF THESE CHILDREN — Erin Biba (@erinbiba) June 25, 2019

Hey @Wayfair – event professional here who's easily spent in the tens of thousands on decor product from you over the years, but won't be doing any more business now that you're cozying up to concentration camps for children. @wayfairwalkout — John Anthony (@chocobohomo) June 25, 2019

Never EVER buy anything from @Wayfair. They sold beds to concentration camps and their defense after their own employees told them to knock it off was "hey, that's business, baby!" https://t.co/prM2zVBS3r — Dan Forward (@danfwrd) June 25, 2019

If you are a Wayfair employee and have a story to share, reach out to retail@businessinsider.com.