Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez accuses conservative pundit Ben Shapiro of harassing her with repeated requests for debate

caption Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a US House candidate in New York. source Mario Tama/Getty Images

Shapiro then accused Ocasio-Cortez of “slandering” him.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a rising star on the left, sparred with the conservative pundit Ben Shapiro on Thursday after Shapiro challenged her to a debate in exchange for a $10,000 campaign donation.

Following a chorus of calls on the right for her to take Shapiro up on his offer, Ocasio-Cortez, a 28-year-old Democratic US House candidate in New York, accused Shapiro and his allies of harassing her.