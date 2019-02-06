People are obsessed with the white cape Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez wore to the State of the Union. Here’s where you can get a look-alike version.

caption People loved Alexandria Ocasio Cortez’s caped blazer. source Win McNamee/Getty Images

Alexandria Ocasio Cortez wore an eye-catching white caped blazer to Tuesday night’s State of the Union Address.

The blazer appears to be a design from Zara.

Options from Zara are already selling out, but there are affordable alternatives available from Boohoo, Amazon, and Venus.

Alexandria Ocasio Cortez is primarily known for her history-making position in the United States Congress and her headline-making tweets, but everyone was talking about her fashion during Tuesday night’s State of the Union Address.

Ocasio-Cortez joined the other Democratic women in attendance by wearing an all-white ensemble. She wrote in her Instagram story that the outfits were “for women’s rights,” as the color white is often tied the women’s suffrage movement.

caption Cortez wore a white caped blazer to the State of the Union. source Tom Williams/Getty Images

She opted for an eye-catching caped blazer that ended up stealing the show.

caption Cortez wore white as a nod to the suffragette movement. source Zach Gibson/Getty Images

The Daily Mail reports that the blazer is the currently sold-out $99.90 Cape Jacket by Zara, though others have identified it as the brand’s $89.90 Cape with Slits.

caption The blazer is already starting to sell out. source Tom Williams/Getty Images

The caped design quickly became the talk of social media, meaning it probably won’t be easy to get your hands on a similar Zara design for long.

caption This option from Zara sold out quickly. source Zara

Thankfully there are other options to choose from, such as this slightly longer $18 design from Boohoo.

caption An affordable option from Boohoo. source Boohoo

Amazon also has a split-sleeve design by Verdusa, which begins at $28.99.

caption This one can be found on Amazon. source Amazon

Venus also sells an extremely similar option for $40.

caption Venus has a similar option available. source Venus

Representatives for Ocasio-Cortez and Zara did not immediately respond to INSIDER’s request for comment.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.