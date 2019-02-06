People are obsessed with the white cape Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez wore to the State of the Union. Here’s where you can get a look-alike version.

Daniel Boan, Insider
People loved Alexandria Ocasio Cortez's caped blazer.

Alexandria Ocasio Cortez is primarily known for her history-making position in the United States Congress and her headline-making tweets, but everyone was talking about her fashion during Tuesday night’s State of the Union Address.

Ocasio-Cortez joined the other Democratic women in attendance by wearing an all-white ensemble. She wrote in her Instagram story that the outfits were “for women’s rights,” as the color white is often tied the women’s suffrage movement.

Cortez wore a white caped blazer to the State of the Union.

She opted for an eye-catching caped blazer that ended up stealing the show.

Cortez wore white as a nod to the suffragette movement.

The Daily Mail reports that the blazer is the currently sold-out $99.90 Cape Jacket by Zara, though others have identified it as the brand’s $89.90 Cape with Slits.

The blazer is already starting to sell out.

The caped design quickly became the talk of social media, meaning it probably won’t be easy to get your hands on a similar Zara design for long.

This option from Zara sold out quickly.

Thankfully there are other options to choose from, such as this slightly longer $18 design from Boohoo.

An affordable option from Boohoo.

Amazon also has a split-sleeve design by Verdusa, which begins at $28.99.

This one can be found on Amazon.

Venus also sells an extremely similar option for $40.

Venus has a similar option available.

Representatives for Ocasio-Cortez and Zara did not immediately respond to INSIDER’s request for comment.

