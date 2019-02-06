People are obsessed with the white cape Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez wore to the State of the Union. Here’s where you can get a look-alike version.

- source
- Alexandria Ocasio Cortez wore an eye-catching white caped blazer to Tuesday night’s State of the Union Address.
- The blazer appears to be a design from Zara.
- Options from Zara are already selling out, but there are affordable alternatives available from Boohoo, Amazon, and Venus.
Alexandria Ocasio Cortez is primarily known for her history-making position in the United States Congress and her headline-making tweets, but everyone was talking about her fashion during Tuesday night’s State of the Union Address.
Ocasio-Cortez joined the other Democratic women in attendance by wearing an all-white ensemble. She wrote in her Instagram story that the outfits were “for women’s rights,” as the color white is often tied the women’s suffrage movement.
She opted for an eye-catching caped blazer that ended up stealing the show.
The Daily Mail reports that the blazer is the currently sold-out $99.90 Cape Jacket by Zara, though others have identified it as the brand’s $89.90 Cape with Slits.
The caped design quickly became the talk of social media, meaning it probably won’t be easy to get your hands on a similar Zara design for long.
Thankfully there are other options to choose from, such as this slightly longer $18 design from Boohoo.
Amazon also has a split-sleeve design by Verdusa, which begins at $28.99.
Venus also sells an extremely similar option for $40.
Representatives for Ocasio-Cortez and Zara did not immediately respond to INSIDER’s request for comment.
