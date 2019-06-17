Trump used Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s words to defend himself. She responded by saying she’d call his ‘bluff’ on impeachment.

caption Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez source Tom Williams/Getty Images

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said she’d call President Donald Trump’s “bluff” after Trump took used her words to defend himself against growing calls on the left to impeach him.

Ocasio-Cortez argued during a Sunday interview that the country runs "a very real risk" of re-electing Trump if Democrats fail to nominate a presidential candidate who stands for "true transformational change."

Later on Sunday, Trump made the case that Democrats want to “illegally” impeach him because they fear he’ll win re-election.

The New York Democrat shot back at Trump. “Opening an impeachment inquiry is exactly what we must do when the President obstructs justice, advises witnesses to ignore legal subpoenas, & more. Bye,” she wrote.

Ocasio-Cortez argued during a Sunday interview that the country runs “a very real risk” of re-electing Trump if Democrats fail to nominate a presidential candidate who stands for “true transformational change.” And she continued to push for impeachment, the urgency of which she argued grows everyday.

“Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. ‘I think we have a very real risk of losing the Presidency to Donald Trump,'” Trump wrote. “I agree, and that is the only reason they play the impeach card, which cannot be legally used!”

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. “I think we have a very real risk of losing the Presidency to Donald Trump.” I agree, and that is the only reason they play the impeach card, which cannot be legally used! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 16, 2019

Two hours later, the New York Democrat responded to Trump by insisting that she would “call his bluff” and push for necessary, and legal, impeachment proceedings.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: "I think that we have a very real risk of losing the presidency to Donald Trump if we do not have a presidential candidate that is fighting for true transformational change in the lives of working people in the United States" https://t.co/3S3qFJFu4C pic.twitter.com/69eXZuBqKB — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) June 16, 2019

“Mr. President, you’re from Queens. You may fool the rest of the country, but I’ll call your bluff any day of the week,” she wrote. “Opening an impeachment inquiry is exactly what we must do when the President obstructs justice, advises witnesses to ignore legal subpoenas, & more. Bye.”

The freshman lawmaker concluded her tweet with a hand-waving emoji.

Since the special counsel’s report on the Russia investigation was released in April, Ocasio-Cortez and nearly 60 other House Democrats have broken from party leadership and repeatedly called to begin an impeachment inquiry into Trump.

Ocasio-Cortez argued Sunday that the decision to begin impeachment proceedings should be based in the rule of law, rather than political strategy.

“Ten counts of obstruction of justice, four with rock solid evidence. We have violations of the emoluments clause. We need to at least open an inquiry so that we can look at what is going on, and that is what opening an impeachment inquiry means,” Ocasio-Cortez told ABC News on Sunday. “Holding this president [to] account is holding all of government to account.”