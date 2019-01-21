Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called into a Twitch stream of Donkey Kong 64 to help raise money for transgender kids

source Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called into a Twitch fundraising stream organized by British YouTube star Hbomberguy, whose real name is Harry Brewis.

Brewis launched the Donkey Kong 64 stream to raise money for the charity Mermaids, which raises money for transgender youth.

Ocasio-Cortez spoke about the government shutdown when she called into the stream.

By Sunday night, Brewis’s stream had raised more than $340,000 for Mermaids.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez dropped into a Twitch stream during a Donkey Kong 64 marathon on Sunday to help raise money for transgender kids.

Ocasio-Cortez joined a fundraising session started by British YouTube star Hbomberguy, whose real name is Harry Brewis.

Brewis’s fundraiser for Mermaids, which supports transgender youth, started on Friday and aimed to play the entire 1999 classic, Donkey Kong 64.

dude, @AOC called into a Twitch stream tonight pic.twitter.com/KNxSWt2kzB — Alex Thomas (@AlexThomasDC) January 20, 2019

If you’d like to use this as a good moment to support the queer community, there’s a charity twitch stream going on for @Mermaids_Gender: https://t.co/vCvvqRhAwb — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 20, 2019

When Ocasio-Cortez called in, Brewis thanked her for doing so, and asked: “How’s it going over there? The government is shut down?”

The Democratic congresswoman from New York told him it was the “longest government shutdown in American history,” adding that TSA, FDA and NASA employees weren’t getting paid.

“It’s kind of a mess right now and we’re doing everything we can,” she told Brewis.

By Sunday night, Brewis had raised more than $340,000 for Mermaids, according to the charity’s Twitter.

Apparently today is #BlueMonday, the saddest day of the year? This weekend one guy raised over $340,000 for Mermaids by playing Donkey Kong online and uniting the world behind trans kids and the trans community. Thanks to @Hbomberguy, this Monday is awesome!!#MermaidsMonday pic.twitter.com/Qf8mq2qZU1 — Mermaids ????????‍♀️ (@Mermaids_Gender) January 21, 2019

“Who knew when we woke up this morning that we’d be tweeted by Cher and have Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez drop in?” Mermaids said in another tweet.

Ocasio-Cortez made her appearance on Twitch after responding to director Aaron Sorkin earlier on Sunday, after he said young Democratic freshman should “stop acting like young people.”

“Ever wonder how expression that’s feminine, working-class, queer, or poc isn’t deemed as having ‘gravitas,’ but talking like an Aaron Sorkin character does?” Ocasio-Cortez said in response a thread about Sorkin’s comments. “Men have ‘gravitas,’ women get ‘likeable.'”