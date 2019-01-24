Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez quotes the Bible after Sarah Huckabee Sanders says she should leave climate change up to God

caption Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. source ANDREW KELLY/Reuters

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez hit back at the White House on Wednesday after the press secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, dismissed her warning about the dire effects of climate change.

Sanders argued that the fate of the planet should be left in “the hands of something and someone much more powerful than any of us.”

Ocasio-Cortez quoted the Bible in her retort, adding, “You shouldn’t need a Bible to tell you to protect our planet, but it does anyway.”

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez quoted the Bible on Wednesday after the White House press secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, suggested the US government should leave environmental protection up to God.

Sanders, a devout evangelical Christian, added that the Trump administration wouldn’t be taking any pointers on policy from “the freshman congresswoman.”

“I don’t think we’re going to listen to her on much of anything, particularly not on matters that we’re going to leave in to the hands of a much, much higher authority,” Sanders said on Sean Hannity’s Fox News program on Tuesday night. She argued that the country should leave the fate of the planet in “the hands of something and someone much more powerful than any of us,” presumably referring to God.

Ocasio-Cortez has been outspoken about the need to mitigate the devastating effects of climate change and is pushing an ambitious policy proposal called the Green New Deal to decarbonize the US economy and create jobs.

The 29-year-old New York Democrat, who was raised Catholic, retweeted a story about Sanders’ remarks and cited the Bible in her counterargument.

“‘Genesis 1: God looked on the world & called it good not once, not twice, but seven times. Genesis 2: God commands all people to “serve and protect” creation. Leviticus: God mandates that not only the people, but the land that sustains them, shall be respected,'” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted.

She went on: “You shouldn’t need a Bible to tell you to protect our planet, but it does anyway.”

A recent survey from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication and the George Mason University Center for Climate Change Communication found that 73% of Americans said they understood that global warming is occurring – an increase of 10 percentage points from three years ago. And 72% of those polled said climate change was important to them.