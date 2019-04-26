Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez deletes her tweet wrongly calling a Democratic congressman an ‘older male’ Republican

caption Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. source Yuri Gripas/Reuters

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez deleted a Thursday tweet in which she wrongly labeled Rep. John Yarmuth, a Kentucky Democrat, an “older male member” of the Republican party.

“GOP: Let’s pose our older male members next to cardboard cutouts of young female legislators,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote, retweeting an image of Yarmuth standing beside a cut-out of her that was promoted by the Kentucky Republican Party.

“I was a Republican 35 years ago, but I think I have become wiser as an older, white, male Democrat,” Yarmuth tweeted in response to the episode.

caption The tweet that Ocasio-Cortez deleted on Thursday. source Screenshot/Twitter

Ocasio-Cortez appeared to be attempting to criticize the outsized attention she receives from conservatives.

Yarmuth, the chair of the House Budget Committee and Kentucky’s only Democrat in Washington, recently invited Ocasio-Cortez to his home state after she was disinvited by a Kentucky Republican.

Republicans were quick to call out Ocasio-Cortez for her mistake.

“We have a message for the woke socialist from New York. This older male member is a Democrat,” The National Republican Campaign Committee wrote in a post on its website. “This Democrat is on the budget committee. This budget committee member is the chairman. This chairman needs to find $93 trillion to pay for your asinine Green New Deal.”

A spokesperson for Ocasio-Cortez declined to comment.

Yarmuth responded to the episode on Thursday evening.

“I was a Republican 35 years ago, but I think I have become wiser as an older, white, male Democrat,” he tweeted. “I simply wanted everyone to know I welcome @RepAOC in Kentucky, regardless of what old white male Republicans think.”