Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez calls Stephen Miller a ‘bonafide white nationalist’ and demands he resign after emails appear to show he promoted white nationalist ideas to Breitbart

caption Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York. source Reuters

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called on the White House aide Stephen Miller to resign on Tuesday after evidence emerged that Miller promoted white nationalism and anti-immigrant ideas through Breitbart.

“Stephen Miller, Trump’s architect of mass human rights abuses at the border (including child separation & detention camps w/ child fatalities) has been exposed as a bonafide white nationalist,” she tweeted.

Ocasio-Cortez has previously attacked Miller, who is one of President Donald Trump’s most senior aides and has played a key role in designing the administration’s most controversial immigration policies.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York called on the White House aide Stephen Miller to resign on Tuesday after the Southern Poverty Law Center published a report showing Miller appearing to promote white nationalism and anti-immigrant ideas through the right-wing site Breitbart.

“Stephen Miller, Trump’s architect of mass human rights abuses at the border (including child separation & detention camps w/ child fatalities) has been exposed as a bonafide white nationalist,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted on Tuesday afternoon. “He’s still at the White House shaping US immigration policy. Miller must resign. Now.”

Stephen Miller, Trump’s architect of mass human rights abuses at the border (including child separation & detention camps w/ child fatalities) has been exposed as a bonafide white nationalist. He’s still at the White House shaping US immigration policy. Miller must resign. Now. https://t.co/hwjy1xl6D4 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 12, 2019

Ocasio-Cortez has previously attacked Miller, who’s one of President Donald Trump’s most senior and trusted aides and has played a key role in designing the administration’s immigration policies.

He’s championed some of Trump’s most controversial policies, including the 2017 travel ban on several majority-Muslim countries and the separation of migrant children from their families on the US-Mexico border. Miller officially joined Trump’s team in January 2016.

Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, another progressive freshman who’s previously accused Miller of being a white nationalist, also called on him Tuesday to resign. Other prominent Democrats, including Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and the 2020 presidential candidate Julián Castro, also condemned Miller.

“Donald Trump put a Neo-Nazi in charge of immigration policy,” Castro tweeted. “Both him, and Stephen Miller, are a shame to our nation.”

As I said earlier this year: Stephen Miller is a white nationalist. And now we have the emails to prove it. This type of racism and hatred has no place in our government. Miller needs to step down. Now. https://t.co/cvmOXcjAeo — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) November 12, 2019

The Southern Poverty Law Center produced a report quoting from what it said were hundreds of emails between Miller and Breitbart from 2015 to 2016. Among other things, it said, those emails showed that Miller told reporters at the site to write stories promoting the theory of “white genocide,” popular among white nationalists, and anti-immigrant stories taken directly from the white-supremacist publication American Renaissance, referred to as “AmRen.”

In several instances, it said, Miller’s suggestions would be followed and a story he recommended would soon after appear on the site.

The report’s author, the Hatewatch investigative reporter Michael Edison Hayden, wrote that after reviewing 900 of these emails he was “unable to find any examples of Miller writing sympathetically or even in neutral tones about any person who is nonwhite or foreign-born.”

The emails were provided to the center by the former Breitbart writer and editor Katie McHugh, who was fired from the site in 2017 over anti-Muslim tweets and has recently been public about cutting ties with the so-called alt-right.

The White House press secretary, Stephanie Grisham, on Tuesday dismissed the report, which she conceded she had not read, calling the Southern Poverty Law Center “an utterly-discredited, long-debunked far-left smear organization.”