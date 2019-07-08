Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez embraces Trump’s ‘Evita’ nickname for her

Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Sunday appeared to embrace a nickname President Donald Trump reportedly gave her in an interview for a new book: “American Carnage: On the Front Lines of the Republican Civil War and the Rise of President Trump.”

In excerpts of the interview, Trump said he noticed Ocasio-Cortez early on as she vied to unseat former Rep. Joe Crowley and compared her to Eva Perón, also known as Evita.

Evita was the wife of Argentinian president Juan Perón who became famous as a champion for the working class in the late 1940s before she died from cancer at a young age.

Ocasio-Cortez tweeted quotes attributed to Evita in response to Trump’s apparent nickname.

In an interview for a new book, “American Carnage: On the Front Lines of the Republican Civil War and the Rise of President Trump,” Trump reportedly said he’d noticed Ocasio-Cortez early on as she fought to unseat Rep. Joe Crowley in the New York Democratic primary in 2018. Trump also said he began referring to Ocasio-Cortez as Evita around that time.

In excerpts of the interview obtained by The Guardian, Trump said he first saw Ocasio-Cortez on TV, stating, “I see a young woman ranting and raving like a lunatic on a street corner, and I said: ‘That’s interesting, go back.'”

Trump then said he became “enamored” and “starstruck” by Ocasio-Cortez.

“I called her Eva Perón,” Trump then said. “I said, ‘That’s Eva Perón. That’s Evita.”

Ocasio-Cortez responded to Trump’s apparent nickname for her in tweets with quotes attributed to the late Argentine actress, first lady, and working class hero who is one of the most famous political figures of the 20th century.

One tweet said, “‘I know that, like every woman of the people, I have more strength than I appear to have.’ – Evita Perón.”

“I know that, like every woman of the people, I have more strength than I appear to have.” – Evita Perón https://t.co/IH7y7C54ip — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 7, 2019

A follow-up tweet said, “‘I had watched for many years and seen how a few rich families held much of Argentina’s wealth and power in their hands. So the government brought in an eight hour working day, sickness pay and fair wages to give poor workers a fair go.’ – Evita Perón.”

After her stunning upset of Crowley in June 2018, Ocasio-Cortez has risen to become one of the most prominent politicians in the US. Indeed, in a little over a year Ocasio-Cortez went from being a bartender to the new face of the Democratic party.

Ocasio-Cortez’s astonishing ascent has in many ways been driven by her unabashed, unapologetic criticism of Trump.

In a recent interview with Yahoo News, for example, Ocasio-Cortez said the US is heading in a fascist direction under Trump.

“Are we headed to fascism? Yes. I don’t think there’s a question,” the New York Democrat said. “If you actually take the time to study, and to look at the steps, and to see how government transforms under authoritarian regimes, and look at the political decisions and patterns of this president, the answer is yes.”

Ocasio-Cortez is not without her critics and has frequently been targetted by Republicans and right-wing media outlets. She’s also faced criticism from some in the Democratic party over the various ways she’s sparred with veteran lawmakers like House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, especially over the issue of impeachment.