Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is watching the final season of ‘Game of Thrones,’ and she has an idea for how the show should end

caption Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on the campaign trail in the Queens borough of New York City. source Reuters

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York has an interesting take on how she wants HBO’s “Game of Thrones” to end.

The freshman Democrat said on a Yahoo News podcast that she hoped the series ended with Westeros’ seven kingdoms transitioning to a democracy.

Ocasio-Cortez has used “Game of Thrones” campaign imagery on social media, as has President Donald Trump.

Visit BusinessInsider.com for more stories.

Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York says she wants HBO’s “Game of Thrones” to end with Westeros’ seven kingdoms transitioning to a democracy.

During an interview on Yahoo News’ “Skullduggery” podcast, Ocasio-Cortez talked about the hit cable television show, among other topics.

Read more: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez replaces Nancy Pelosi as Fox News and Republicans’ new boogeyman for 2020

“Could you imagine if no one ends on the throne and they transition to democracy?” she said. “Wouldn’t that be badass?”

The eighth and final season of “Game of Thrones” premiered Sunday night. She added another, more likely desire for the show’s finale, scheduled to air May 19.

“Another hope would maybe be Jon Snow and Daenerys [Targaryen] just take the whole thing and they build a second [throne],” she said.

Ocasio-Cortez has used “Game of Thrones” in campaign imagery before, as has President Donald Trump.

“Justice is here,” said one image Ocasio-Cortez posted to Facebook in 2017 for the left-wing political group Justice Democrats, in a play on the show’s “Winter is here” tagline.

Trump has used the show’s similar slogan “Winter is coming” to tease heavy sanctions on Iran. In one tweet, Trump touted a “sanctions are coming” image.

HBO took offense to that tweet, accusing Trump of misusing its trademark.

Trump went on to use the image again, printing out a full poster on display during a Cabinet meeting several months later.