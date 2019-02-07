Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez introduces legislation for a 10-year Green New Deal plan to turn the US carbon neutral

caption Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez speaks at the Women’s March 2019 on January 19. source John Lamparski/Getty Images

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has published the outline of her Green New Deal – an ambitious plan to revolutionise the US economy, including provisions to make the US a carbon-neutral economy within 10 years.

NPR published the framework of the Green New Deal, drafted by Ocasio-Cortez and Rep. Ed Markey, which outlines a number of “10-year national mobilizations” that the US could undertake to achieve the goals of the deal.

The document is a resolution, which the two aim to put to the US House of Representatives. Even if it passes, it will not in itself create any action towards achieving the plan – but would be a significant statement of intent.

They include upgrade every building in the country to be more energy efficient, and overhauling the country’s transportation systems to reduce emissions.

The outline will be presented to the House of Representatives today.

Here is the full text, which was first published by NPR:

Broadly, the deal aims to secure clean water and air for Americans, to invest in US infrastructure, to create jobs and secure economic prosperity, and to promote equality by preventing the oppression of migrants, indigenous communities, rural and poor, communities, and communities of color.

The ultimate goal is for the US to transition completely away from fossil fuels, though Ocasio-Cortez has not yet outlined a timeline for this change.

caption Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez stands in front of a ‘Green New Deal’ sign at the Women’s March in January 2019. source Ira L. Black/Corbis via Getty Images

Ocasio-Cortez said she will now begin to draft legislation to “fully flesh out the projects involved in the Green New Deal,” Reuters reported.

Ocasio-Cortez identifies climate change as the biggest threat to the US.

Her campaign website describes it as the “single biggest national security threat for the United States and the single biggest threat to worldwide industrialized civilization.”

Ocasio-Cortez also appeared on NPR’s Morning Edition radio show, where she spoke about the plan. You can listen here: