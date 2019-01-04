Ocasio-Cortez to GOP lawmakers who she claims booed her: ‘Don’t hate me cause you ain’t me’

caption Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-NY, takes a selfie with other members prior to the start of the 116th Congress on the floor of the US House of Representatives at the US Capitol. source BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/Getty Images

Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York fired back at Republican lawmakers, who she claimed booed as she cast her vote for Rep. Nancy Pelosi of California to become the next House speaker on Thursday.

“Over 200 members voted for Nancy Pelosi today, yet the GOP only booed one: me,” Ocasio-Cortez said on Twitter. “Don’t hate me cause you ain’t me, fellas.”

The incident on Capitol Hill took place at around 1:30 p.m., as the House of Representatives, including the roughly 100 newly-elected lawmakers, voted for the next speaker. When Ocasio-Cortez verbally cast her vote, a noise that sounded like “boo” could be heard in the House chamber.

It is unclear from the C-SPAN video of the event, who made the noise in the chamber that included congress members’ spouses and children. However, Michael Barbaro, host of The New York Times’ podcast “The Daily,” said in a tweet that Republicans “gently and playfully” booed Ocasio-Cortez.

After the noise was made, Ocasio-Cortez and Democratic colleagues around her glanced over at its direction and shared a laugh. Ocasio-Cortez’s office did not immediately respond to requests for comment Thursday night.

Ocasio-Cortez, who became the youngest woman elected to the House, has been perceived by many as a rising star in politics. Conservative personalities have since taken aim at her views as a democratic socialist – and she frequently responds with quips on social media.

Democrats now have a majority in the House of Representatives and Pelosi was elected speaker in a 220-430 vote defeating Republican Rep. Kevin McCarthy of California. Fifteen Democrats broke from the party and chose not to vote for Pelosi.

Pelosi’s re-election briefly appeared to be in question following the midterm elections, after numerous House Democrats called for new leadership ahead of the new Congress. Ocasio-Cortez, who put pressure on Pelosi over cliamte change, said she would back Pelosi’s bid if she “remains the most progressive candidate for speaker.”

