No other member of Congress has a wall like this — take a look at the hundreds of notes plastered outside Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s office

caption The wall outside Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s (D-N.Y.) office in Washington. source Joe Perticone/INSIDER

Visitors in the US Capitol have taken to posting small notes along the wall of the office for Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York.

The notes are mostly praiseworthy words of encouragement.

Some notes are criticisms or drawings as well.

WASHINGTON – Visitors to the United States Capitol Building have taken up a habit of posting little notes on the wall outside of the office for Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York.

Ocasio-Cortez has rapidly become one of the most popular young lawmakers on the left, bringing in extra attention from supporters and critics alike, both in her party and the GOP.

The Post-It notes stuck all along the outside wall of Ocasio-Cortez’s Washington office range from words of support, thanks, and praise to criticisms and random slogans.

Here are some of the many notes stuck to the wall.

Throughout the day, tourists and visitors on official business will stop to read and take pictures of many of the notes.

caption A bystander stops to read the notes outside Ocasio-Cortez’s office. source Joe Perticone/INSIDER

There are so many notes along the walls, they even extend into the doorway.

caption Post-It notes on the doorway of Ocasio-Cortez’s office. source Joe Perticone/INSIDER

But you cannot post them on the congresswoman’s official seal.

caption The seal of New York on Ocasio-Cortez’s office. source Joe Perticone/INSIDER

There is one note on the official seal of New York asking visitors to exclude the plaque that identifies each member of Congress by their home state.

Most of the notes are praise and support

caption A supportive note on Ocasio-Cortez’s office wall. source Joe Perticone/INSIDER

Some notes praise Ocasio-Cortez, like this one that reads, “Keep making the old white dudes uncomfortable!!” [California] loves you!!”

“Take my cows”

caption “Take my cows” source Joe Perticone/INSIDER

Another note made an obvious reference to the Green New Deal, which aims to severely curtail beef production. This one reads, “Take my cows!”

Other notes are encouraging or thankful to Ocasio-Cortez.

caption “Kick all of the booty!” source Joe Perticone/INSIDER

Some visitors will use multiple Post-Its to craft a large message, like “FREE PALESTINE.”

caption “Free Palestine” source Joe Perticone/INSIDER

Others will use the notes to back one of Ocasio-Cortez’s primary policy goals, like “Healthcare 4 all.”

caption “Healthcare 4 All” source Joe Perticone/INSIDER

One note from her New York constituents reads, “From the [Bronx] you inspire us to elevate!”

caption A collection of notes. source Joe Perticone/INSIDER

Some are criticisms of her past comments.

caption “The VA is broken” source Joe Perticone/INSIDER

But not all are positive. One note criticized Ocasio-Cortez’s remarks on the Department of Veterans Affairs. Ocasio-Cortez previously said it is a “myth” the VA is not working, which drew widespread condemnation from veterans groups who have for years been frustrated with the department.

And some people just decide to draw cartoons to put on the wall.