‘Come back. It’s not too late’: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez pleads with white supremacists to turn their backs on hate

caption Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. source Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images

Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called on white supremacists in the United States to turn their backs on hate, saying “it’s not too late” and their loved ones are waiting for them.

In a Monday evening tweet, Ocasio-Cortez directly appealed to “all of America’s men and women falling in the grips of white supremacy.”

Ocasio-Cortez also included a video of her denouncing white supremacy and blasting President Donald Trump as a racist, pointing out that Trump’s rhetoric referring to “invasions” and “infestations” overlaps with those used by white supremacists.

Ocasio-Cortez’s speech came after two mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio in the course of 24 hours over the weekend that killed 31 people.

“Come back, it’s not too late,” she said.

Here’s what we have to say to all of America’s men and women falling in the grips of hatred and white supremacy: Come back. It’s not too late. You have neighbors and loved ones waiting, holding space for you.

And we will love you back. ⬇️ https://t.co/f2nCZzwLUy — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 6, 2019

The New York congresswoman went on: “You have neighbors and loved ones waiting, holding space for you. And we will love you back.”

Ocasio-Cortez included a video of her denouncing white supremacy and blasting President Donald Trump as a racist, pointing out that Trump’s rhetoric referring to “invasions” and “infestations” overlaps with those used by white supremacists.

But she also pleaded with people who may be “radicalized in a funnel of vitriol,” and tried reminding them of the families they leave behind as they are consumed by hate.

“There is a mother waiting for you, I know it. I know there’s a teacher waiting for you, saying, ‘What happened to my kid? What happened to my friend?'” Ocasio-Cortez said. “And we will always be here and hold space for you to come back. We will love you back. You are not too far gone.”

Ocasio-Cortez’s speech came after two mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio in the course of 24 hours over the weekend that killed 31 people. In the case of El Paso, the shooting suspect posted a hate-filled anti-immigrant manifesto claiming “a Hispanic invasion of Texas” was underway.

Federal investigators are treating the massacre in El Paso that ultimately killed 22 people as an act of domestic terrorism.