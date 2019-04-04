Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Jonathan Van Ness from ‘Queer Eye’ strolled hand-in-hand through DC and people went nuts

Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was seen walking with the cast of “Queer Eye” in Washington on Thursday.

Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez strolled through Capitol Hill with four members of the cast of the hit Netflix show “Queer Eye” on Thursday and people who witnessed it could not contain their excitement.

The “Queer Eye” stars were there to promote the Equality Act – legislation that would implement federal protections for LGBTQ people. The law seeks to build off of the landmark Civil Rights Act of 1964, which ended de jure segregation and prohibited employment discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, or national origin.

Republicans in Congress have sought to derail the legislation.

When people saw Ocasio-Cortez walking hand-in-hand with Jonathan Van Ness, one of the stars of the show, they went nuts. And so did the internet.

The “Queer Eye” cast, known as the “Fab 5,” also met with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Ocasio-Cortez led the stars to the House Speaker’s office.

.@QueerEye: feel free to let us know when you want @RepAOC & me to fill in next. #Fab5 pic.twitter.com/THjnPSCFcR — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) April 4, 2019

Ocasio-Cortez seems to have a budding relationship with the Fab 5.

She was seen interacting with star Bobby Berk on Twitter earlier this week. Berk offered to help the freshman Democrat, who is a rising star in Congress but also a top target for Republicans, redecorate her office.