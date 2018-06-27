28 year-old Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez had an amazing reaction when she found out she was about to pull off 2018’s biggest political upset

By
Grace Panetta, Business Insider US
-
28 year old Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez at her victory party.

caption
28 year old Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez at her victory party.
source
Spectrum News NY1

  • On Tuesday night, 28-year-old first-time candidate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was in for the surprise of her life when she defeated a powerful 10-term incumbent congressman.
  • Cortez defeated Rep. Joe Crowley, a powerful 10-term congressman and the chair of the House Democratic Caucus, in the Democratic primary New York’s 14th Congressional District.
  • TV news station NY1 was at her victory party to capture her incredible reaction – a mix of shock, elation, and gratitude.
  • In the video, Cortez screamed in joy and was rendered literally speechless when she looked at the coverage of the results on TV and saw she was handily beating her opponent.
  • When asked by NY1’s Ruschell Boone if she could put her feelings into words, Ocasio-Cortez confidently responded, “Nope, I cannot put this into words.”
  • After taking a few seconds to get over her shock, Ocasio thanked her campaign staff and volunteers.

Watch the entire moment below: