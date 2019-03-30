Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez rebuked an audience member who called a former GOP congressman a ‘moron’

caption U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) greets audiences following a televised town hall event on the “Green New Deal” in the Bronx borough of New York City, New York, U.S., March 29, 2019. source REUTERS/Jeenah Moon TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

In addition to her progressive policy platform and viral moments in congressional hearings, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is also known for her quick retorts on Twitter.

When an audience member yelled out, calling former GOP Rep. Bob Inglis a “moron,” after he suggested that Congress tackle climate change and then come back and look at universal basic income, Ocasio-Cortez issued a rebuke.

“Hey, hey, hey, hey, that’s unacceptable,” she said, and then turned to Inglis and said, “That’s the difference between me and Trump.”

Inglis, a more moderate Republican who started the climate-change organization RepublicEn, was primaried in 2010 by Tea Party challenger – and now former House representative – Trey Gowdy.

In addition to her progressive policy platform and viral moments in congressional hearings, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is also known for her quick retorts on Twitter.

But a moment on Friday night had echos of Michelle Obama’s “when they go low, we go high” mantra, or the late GOP Sen. John McCain’s viral moment calling out a supporter at a campaign stop during the 2008 election.

When an audience member at a MSNBC town hall on the Green New Deal yelled out, calling former GOP Rep. Bob Inglis a “moron,” after he suggested that Congress tackle climate change and then come back and look at universal basic income, Ocasio-Cortez issued a rebuke.

“Hey, hey, hey, hey, that’s unacceptable,” Ocasio-Cortez said, and then she turned to Inglis and said, “That’s the difference between me and Trump.”

Inglis, a more moderate Republican who started the climate-change organization RepublicEn, was primaried in 2010 by Tea Party challenger – and now former House representative – Trey Gowdy.

Ocasio-Cortez has publicly sparred with Republican lawmakers and media personalities. She has also become a new bogeyman for the right – as evidenced by chants of “AOC sucks” at one of President Donald Trump’s rallies this week.

Read more: ‘People are dying’: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez passionately defends her Green New Deal resolution as Republicans bring it up to fail in the Senate

However, on Friday she took a softer tone. She responded to a story about the “AOC sucks” chant with “That’s okay – I’ll fight for their right to healthcare anyway,” and she tweeted a clip of the “moron” incident with the caption “Let’s debate, not debase.”

Ocasio-Cortez and Sen. Ed Markey’s Green New Deal – currently a nonbinding resolution on climate change solutions, and an economic stimulus – has had a roller coaster reception on Capitol hill.

It was initially embraced by 2020 candidates. However, in a botched rollout, a draft FAQ included a line promising “economic security to all those who are unable or unwilling to work,” though no such provision was included in the bill.

Republicans were quick to jump on the plan as too costly and too “radical,” putting Democrats on the defense.

Earlier this week, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell brought the resolution to the floor to force Democrats to go on record as being in favor of the plan. Democrats voted “present” instead of casting a vote, and the resolution failed in the Senate.

Ocasio-Cortez addressed the rollout on Friday evening, seeming to place blame on “a staffer who had a very bad day at work,” and released what she said was a “working draft” too soon.

“So I get that’s what they’re seizing on,” she said, referring to critics of the Green New Deal.

She also talked about claims that she is “anti-cow,” because she’s talked about methane from cow flatulence adding to greenhouse gas emissions, though the deal itself doesn’t target cows.

Ocasio-Cortez said she’s looking for more innovative solutions to reducing the methane in cow flatulence (like changing their diets) not taking away people’s hamburgers.