Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says society has a ‘Facebook problem’

caption Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. source SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tweeted on Tuesday saying that society “has a Facebook problem.”

She tweeted after Facebook ads for Elizabeth Warren’s 2020 presidential campaign, in which she called for the breakup of the tech giants, were taken down.

Facebook acknowledged that it had removed the ads and reinstated them, saying it had taken them down due to improper use of its logo.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has voiced concern about Facebook after ads for Elizabeth Warren’s 2020 presidential campaign were temporarily taken down by the social network.

Politico first reported that Warren’s ads, which called for the dismantling of big tech monopolies, such as Facebook, Amazon, and Google, had been taken down by Facebook.

Facebook confirmed it had nixed the ads then restored them, saying they had been removed “because they violated our policies against use of our corporate logo.” The ads were restored, it said, in the “interest of allowing robust debate.”

Warren responded by calling Facebook a “censor,” and now it seems Ocasio-Cortez is worried about the platform’s power.

Just because a monopoly business happens to be online, that doesn’t mean it’s good. Facebook may have its own problems, but it’s increasingly starting to look like our society (namely, our democracy) has a Facebook problem. https://t.co/AjWeAf2BY3 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 12, 2019

“Facebook may have its own problems, but it’s increasingly starting to look like our society (namely, our democracy) has a Facebook problem,” she wrote.

Ocasio-Cortez has spoken critically before about tech monopolies. She tweeted in January that tech firms pose an existential threat to news organisations, and celebrated when Amazon announced it was abandoning its planned HQ2 offices in New York.

A spokesperson for Ocasio-Cortez was not immediately available for further comment.