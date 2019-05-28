Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tweets about the toll of receiving death threats against her and says she spends some mornings ‘reviewing photos of the men who want to kill me’

caption Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Thursday confronted the CEO of a drug company of the high cost of an HIV prevention drug. source Joshua Roberts/Reuters

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez spoke out against her critics in a series of tweets, in which she describes being flooded with death threats and forced to review photos of "the men who want to kill me."

“I’ve had mornings where I wake up & the 1st thing I do w/ my coffee is review photos of the men (it’s always men) who want to kill me,” she tweeted.

Ocasio-Cortez, a New York Democrat, also claimed that an influx of threats happens when Fox News “gets particularly aggressive + hateful.”

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez spoke out against her critics in a series of tweets on Tuesday, in which she described being flooded with death threats and forced to review photos of “the men who want to kill me.”

Her tweet came in response to a Memorial Day video, which was aired at a Minor League baseball game on Monday. The video message compared the freshman congresswoman to authoritarian leaders, including North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Cuba’s Fidel Castro.

“What people don’t (maybe do) realize is when orgs air these hateful messages, my life changes [because] of the flood of death threats they inspire,” she wrote. “I’ve had mornings where I wake up & the 1st thing I do w/ my coffee is review photos of the men (it’s always men) who want to kill me.”

“I don’t even get to see all of them,” she continued in a subsequent tweet. “Just the ones that have been flagged as particularly troubling.”

The Fresno, California sports team apologized on Tuesday for airing the video and said they didn’t fully vet the message before broadcasting it at the stadium.

Ocasio-Cortez, a New York Democrat, also claimed that an influx of threats happens when Fox News “gets particularly aggressive + hateful.”

Fox News has flooded its programming with discussion of Ocasio-Cortez’s politics and policies (particularly the Green New Deal), and several of its primetime hosts have called her “dumb” and “dangerous.”

“Young interns have to constantly hear hateful messages (far beyond disagreement) from [people] we don’t even rep,” the congresswoman went on. “All of this is to say that words matter, and can have consequences for safety.”