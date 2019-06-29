Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says she’s ‘happy to welcome’ the US Women’s National Team to Capitol Hill after its feud with Trump

Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez invited US Women’s National Team co-captain and midfielder Megan Rapinoe to Capitol Hill following the team’s 2-1 victory against France on Friday.

“It may not be the White House, but we’d be happy to welcome [Rapinoe] & the entire [ US Women’s National Team] for a tour of the House of Representatives anytime they’d like,” Ocasio-Cortez said in a tweet.

Rapinoe responded affirmatively: “Consider it done.”

Democratic Rep. Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts also chimed in and appeared to snub the Trump administration’s culinary selection of fast-food items during its ceremonial meals for US athletes.

“No doubt the food & the company would be much better,” Pressley replied in a tweet. “I’ll bring the red velvet cake. [Rapinoe] your squad in?

Ocasio-Cortez’s invitation comes days after Rapinoe’s months-old comments about a potential visit to the White House went viral. During a cover-shoot in January, Rapinoe said she did not believe her team would be invited to the White House following a World Cup victory.

“I’m not going to the f—— White House,” Rapinoe said in a video clip.

After the video went viral, Trump railed against Rapinoe’s comments and alleged she had done a disservice to “our Country.”

“I am a big fan of the American Team, and Women’s Soccer, but Megan should WIN first before she TALKS,” Trump tweeted on Wednesday. “Finish the job! We haven’t yet invited Megan or the team, but I am now inviting the TEAM, win or lose.”

“Megan should never disrespect our Country, the White House, or our Flag, especially since so much has been done for her & the team,” Trump added. “Be proud of the Flag that you wear. The USA is doing GREAT!”

In a press conference this week, Rapinoe said she would encourage her teammates to “to think hard about lending that platform or having that co-opted by an administration that doesn’t feel the same way and doesn’t fight for the same things that we fight for.”

“I stand by the comments that I made about not wanting to go to the White House, with exception of the expletive,” she said. “My mom would be very upset about that.”

Trump and Rapinoe’s feud also follows her decision in 2016 to kneel during the playing of the national anthem – a sore subject for the president following a similar decision from former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick. In an opinion column published in The Player’s Tribune, she wrote that her decision to kneel was influenced by “over-policing” and “racial profiling” against people of color from law enforcement agencies.

“There is no perfect way to protest,” Rapinoe wrote at the time. “I know that nothing I do will take away the pain of those families. But I feel in my heart it is right to continue to kneel during the national anthem, and I will do whatever I can to be part of the solution.”

The US Women’s National Team previously visited the White House during President Barack Obama’s administration in 2015. The team, which included Rapinoe, was invited following their 5-2 finals victory against Japan.