Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wore a pin with a picture of the 7-year-old Guatemalan girl who died in US custody to the State of the Union

caption Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez (D-NY) arrives with guest Ana Maria Archilla of New York, before U.S. President Donald Trump delivers his second State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress in the House Chamber on Tuesday. source JOSHUA ROBERTS/Reuters

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a New York Democrat, wore a pin with a picture of Jakelin Caal Maquin, the 7-year-old Guatemalan migrant girl who died in US custody, to the State of the Union address on Tuesday.

Jakelin died on December 8, shortly after she and her father were apprehended while illegally crossing the US-Mexico border into a remote area of the desert in New Mexico.

Ocasio-Cortez, who represents a district in the Bronx and Queens that is nearly 50% immigrant, is outspoken on immigration issues and campaigned on eliminating the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency.

Jakelin died on December 8, shortly after she and her father were apprehended while illegally crossing the US-Mexico border into a remote area of the desert in New Mexico. They were among a group of 163 migrants arrested by Border Patrol agents on December 6.

Jakelin was not given medical care until roughly 90 minutes after she began vomiting, following a bus ride to the nearest patrol station. She died about 27 hours after arriving in the US – soon after succumbing to seizures, a high temperature, and brain swelling, according to the Customs and Border Protection.

Jakelin’s death sparked widespread outrage over the treatment of immigrants in US custody under the Trump administration, which has cracked down on migrants traveling across the Southern border.

NBC News confirms this is Jakelin Ameí Rosmery Caal Maquin, the 7 year old girl who died in Border Patrol custody. pic.twitter.com/76BmoQhDEm — Jacob Soboroff (@jacobsoboroff) December 14, 2018

Ocasio-Cortez, who represents a New York City district that is nearly 50% immigrant, is outspoken on immigration issues and campaigned on eliminating the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Agency.

The New York Democrat wore all white to the presidential address along with scores of her fellow Democratic women lawmakers and at least one Republican colleague. She wore another pin reading: “Well behaved women seldom make history.”

Ocasio-Cortez’s guest to the State of the Union, co-executive director of the Center for Popular Democracy Action Ana Maria Archila, wore the same two pins.

Michelle Mark contributed to this report.