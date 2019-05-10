caption Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York presides over the House of Representatives. source US House TV via Reuters

Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez became the youngest woman to preside over the House of Representatives on Friday.

The 29-year-old freshman lawmaker from New York sat in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s chair during the procedural task in the Democratic-led House.

“That was my first time presiding,” Ocasio-Cortez said on Monday, according to Reuters. “And it’s exciting. It’s certainly a view. I wish we could, I wish we were allowed to take photos.”

Before Ocasio-Cortez, Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York was the youngest woman to be elected to the House at 30 years old in 2015.

The 29-year-old freshman lawmaker from New York sat in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s chair during the procedural task in the Democratic-led House of Representatives. House Democrats rotate for the ceremonial position and regulate speeches given by other lawmakers.

Ocasio-Cortez is the youngest woman in history to be elected to Congress and the first House lawmaker of color to represent her district.

Before Ocasio-Cortez, Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York was the youngest woman to be elected to the House at 30 years old in 2015. The youngest House representative ever was Rep. William Charles Cole Claiborne of Tennessee at 22-years-old in 1797.

“Today I presided over the House floor for the first time,” Ocasio-Cortez said on Twitter. “Every day here is a sacred privilege + responsibility entrusted to me by my community. I never forget that, and moments like these drive it home.”

“Thank you to the people of NY14 + beyond,” she added. “This House belongs to all of us.”