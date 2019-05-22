Alexis Ohanian said he’s joining ‘natural hair’ Facebook groups to figure out how to do his daughter’s hair

caption Alexis Ohanian and his daughter Alexis Ohanian Jr. source Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images

Serena Williams’ husband Alexis Ohanian said he’s joining “natural hair” Facebook groups.

He joked that he hopes they “don’t auto-reject” him when they see his profile photo, because really he wants to “keep getting better at” doing his daughter’s hair.

Ohanian and Williams have a 1-year-old daughter together called Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.

And judging from Ohanian Jr.’s official Instagram account, Ohanian Sr. is clearly doing a great job.

Ohanian, who cofounded Reddit and venture capital firm Initialized Capital, is the husband of 23-time Grand Slam tennis champion Serena Williams.

She gave birth to their daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. in 2017. It has been clear ever since that they are both smitten with their 1-year-old girl – Ohanian even said all of the words from Disney movie “Frozen” are stuck in his head because he’s seen it 3,000 times.

Alexis Olympia has already made appearances on Williams’ Instagram account holding an adorable miniature racket bag, throwing a tennis racket around, and even getting used to the feel of a court.

As Ohanian Jr. gets older, her hair gets longer, and Ohanian Sr. wants to help her style it, so he told his Twitter followers he’s joining dedicated Facebook groups and even watching YouTube videos to help him master how to do just that.

“Just applied to join four private Natural Hair Facebook groups,” he said recently. “I hope they don’t auto-reject my application when they see my profile photo. I told them it was to keep getting better at doing my daughter’s hair.”

Just applied to join 4 private Natural Hair facebook groups. I hope they don't auto-reject my application when they see my profile photo ???? I told them it was to keep getting better at doing my daughter's hair. — Alexis Ohanian Sr. ???? (@alexisohanian) May 16, 2019

In a later post, he said: “Daddy daughter Youtube accounts are the best.”

Judging by his daughter’s Instagram, an account that has more than 500,000 followers, it looks like he’s doing a great job.