Reddit cofounder Alexis Ohanian explains why ‘shutting down’ with family and ‘The Golden Girls’ is important to Serena Williams’ success

Reddit cofounder Alexis Ohanian has gotten an up-close look at greatness in being married to tennis superstar Serena Williams.

Speaking at Business Insider’s IGNITION conference, Ohanian offered some insight into Williams’ training.

Ohanian said that one of the most important aspects of Williams’ greatness was her ability to focus during training and while taking time off.

What makes Serena Williams one of the greatest athletes who has ever lived?

According to her husband, one of the most important aspects of her greatness is her ability to get away.

Speaking at Business Insider’s IGNITION conference, Reddit cofounder Alexis Ohanian offered some insight into Serena’s focus on training and taking time off.

“One of the most important parts of her training that you rarely see is the fact that when she is not training, she’s off,” Ohanian said. “Like off. Her business stops, she shuts everything off and creates time for herself.”

He continued: “She shuts it off. She shuts it down. She’s like, ‘I’m closed for business.’ Her assistants, her team, everyone knows that they’re not talking to her – this is her time. I get to share that with her now, Olympia gets that too, but she’s so dogmatic about carving out that time for herself.”

Ohanian acknowledged that relaxing and recharging is not the most exciting part of his wife’s greatness, but it is critical to her success on the court, including her love of the ’80s sitcom hit, “The Golden Girls,” a show she often references on Snapchat.

“You don’t see a montage of Serena Williams watching ‘Golden Girls’ or spending time with herself or spending time with her family,” Ohanian said. “But that is such a huge core part that makes for who she is. It doesn’t make for a great Instagram hype video, but that’s the reality. A big part of her greatness is that when she gives herself to something, she gives herself wholly to it, whether it is work, or whether it is not work.”

It will take years of training and hard work, but as it turns out, if you want to play like Serena, you’ll also have to watch a bit more “Golden Girls.”

