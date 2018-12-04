Reddit cofounder Alexis Ohanian says he wants to teach his and Serena Williams’ daughter to code: ‘She already has 3 laptops’

caption Alexis Ohanian speaks Monday afternoon at Business Insider’s annual Ignition conference with EIC Alyson Shontell. source Kirsten Acuna/INSIDER

Reddit cofounder Alexis Ohanian spoke with Business Insider editor in chief, Alyson Shontell, at the company’s 2018 Ignition conference.

Ohanian had a daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr. with wife Serena Williams last year.

At the end of the conversation, Ohanian said he’s looking forward to teaching Olympia how to code one day.

But he won’t hold her to that. Ohanian added he wants Olympia to find what she’s passionate about so she “can be the greatest of all time.”

Reddit cofounder Alexis Ohanian’s daughter with tennis pro Serena Williams may only be a little over a year old, but Ohanian already has big plans for his little girl.

“She already has three laptops, like play laptops,” said Ohanian Monday at Business Insider’s IGNITION Conference in New York.

“I’m not pushing anything in particular, but obviously I want her to learn how to code,” he added in response to what he hopes daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., will study when she’s older. “Daddy’s going to help her. I’ve already gotten, there are all these kids toys that get you started earlier and earlier. I’d love for her to learn the fundamentals of programming.”

Williams gave birth to Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr. on September 1, 2017. The power couple welcomed her to the world with a sweet video chronicling Williams’ pregnancy.

While Olympia may learn how to code, she could always become a tennis star like her mom or aunt, Venus.

caption Serena Williams has won 23 Grand Slam singles titles. source Scott Barbour/Stringer/Getty Images

Ohanian said at the end of the day, he just wants his daughter to do what she’s passionate about.

“Like a lot of parents, I just want her to find something that she genuinely loves and then help her commit herself wholly to it so that she can be the greatest of all time,” he added.

