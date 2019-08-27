Alexis Ohanian wore a drugs awareness shirt to watch Serena Williams play Maria Sharapova, who was once suspended for using a banned substance

caption Alexis Ohanian was pictured wearing a t-shirt from the drugs awareness charity D.A.R.E. source US Open Tennis Championships / YouTube

Alexis Ohanian wore a drugs awareness shirt at the 2019 US Open as his wife, Serena Williams, beat Maria Sharapova 6-1, 6-1 in the first round.

The Reddit and Initialized Capital cofounder Ohanian was pictured wearing a shirt from a charity which promotes drug free life.

Sharapova was banned from tennis for 15 months in 2016 by the International Tennis Federation after she tested positive for the banned substance meldonium.

The Russian returned to the sport in April 2017, winning one WTA singles title.

Serena Williams’ husband, Alexis Ohanian, was seen wearing a drugs awareness shirt at a 2019 US Open tennis match Monday.

Ohanian could be seen with a shirt from the charity D.A.R.E.. during Williams’ first-round clash against Maria Sharapova, which was their first battle since Sharapova was suspended for two years by the International Tennis Federation (ITF) in January 2016 after testing positive for a banned substance.

D.A.R.E. (Drug Abuse Resistance Education), is a Los Angeles organization that runs police officer-led classroom lessons in schools to help promote a drug-free life.

Ohanian, the Reddit, and Initialized Capital cofounder, made no comment on his choice of attire on the day, however, did “like” a number of posts from users who had pointed out the shirt on Twitter.

It is unclear whether Ohanian and D.A.R.E. are affiliated. D.A.R.E. did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

Williams beat Sharapova 6-1, 6-1 in less than an hour to set up a second-round match with 17-year-old wildcard Caty McNally, whom she faces Wednesday.

Sharapova failed a drugs test during the 2016 Australian Open, testing positive for the banned substance meldonium.

The Russian had been taking meldonium 10 years prior to the failed test for medical reasons, however, the substance was only added to World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA)’s banned list on January 1 2016, 26 days before she tested positive.

Sharapova was originally banned for two years by the ITF but following an appeal at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), the ban was reduced to 15 months.

She returned to tennis in April 2017, and has since won the Tianjin Open in October 2017.