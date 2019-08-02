This historic New York hotel has been holding an annual cat fashion show for the last decade, and the photos are fantastic

Joey Hadden
The Algonquin Hotel in Midtown Manhattan has a thing for cats.

The famous New York City hotel has housed a cat in residence since the 1930s. The cats have always been named either Hamlet or Matilda.

Twelve cats have held this role since the ’30s, including eight males named Hamlet and three females named Matilda, according to the Mayor’s Alliance for NYC Animals.

Jeenah Moon/Reuters

The hotel’s current cat host is Hamlet VIII, who has lived in the hotel since September 2017, when Matilda III retired.

Jeenah Moon/Reuters

Every cat in residence at the Algonquin Hotel has been a rescue cat. Hamlet VIII was a stray living in a feral cat colony, and the Algonquin adopted him from a shelter in Long Island.

This year’s fashion show is, at its core, for Hamlet VIII. Each year, the hotel hosts the event in order to celebrate the current cat in residence.

Jeenah Moon/Reuters

At the same time, the show serves as an adoption event. The adoption takes place before and during the fashion show, and benefits the Mayor’s Alliance for NYC’s Animals.

Jeenah Moon/Reuters

The Mayor’s Alliance for NYC’s Animals is a nonprofit organization that works with over 150 shelters and rescue groups to house homeless animals in New York City.

Jeenah Moon/Reuters

The theme for the fashion show changes every year. Some past themes have been civil servants and the “purring ’20s,” according to New York Daily News and Vanity Fair.

Max’s outfit was complete with bowler hat and double-breasted tuxedo for the 2018 ’20s-themed fashion show.

Aine was also in the 2018 show, and she was dressed as a flapper.

Another 2018 star, Aodhan, wore a fedora for the show.

Max had a similar look just a decade earlier in the 2008 show.

The shows have even have judges who refer to the cats as “meowdels.”

This years theme was “It’s a Small World.” The cats were dressed on theme with various cultures around the world, thanks to animal fashion designer Ada Nieves, who designed all the cat’s outfits.

Jeenah Moon/Reuters

Cannoli’s look was inspired by German lederhosen …

Jeenah Moon/Reuters

… which was complete with this sparkly clock hat.

Jeenah Moon/Reuters

Thunder Folds represented the UK in this punk-inspired look.

Jeenah Moon/Reuters

Balboo is clearly representing the United States, based on this star-spangled look.

Jeenah Moon/Reuters

Balboo hung out backstage before the show and had his picture taken.

Jeenah Moon/Reuters

Figaro also wore a patriotic American look in this red, white, and blue dress.

Jeenah Moon/Reuters

Her dress was inspired by the American flag.

Jeenah Moon/Reuters

The two American cats walked together down the runway.

Jeenah Moon/Reuters

Mrs. Parberry represented Spain at the fashion show.

Jeenah Moon/Reuters

Her outfit was inspired by a flamenco dress.

Jeenah Moon/Reuters

Her owner wore a matching hat on the runway.

Jeenah Moon/Reuters

This cat, Meril, dressed as an ancient Egyptian for the runway.

Jeenah Moon/Reuters

Backstage, Meril looked a little more comfortable.

Jeenah Moon/Reuters

It looks like Sakie was also more relaxed backstage …

Jeenah Moon/Reuters

… but the turban-wearing cat got to lay down on the runway too.

Jeenah Moon/Reuters

Wasabi represented China on the runway, wearing what appears to be a changshan, a traditional robe or jacket often worn by men, along with a crown.

Jeenah Moon/Reuters

Wasabi appeared to be a little sleepy backstage before the show.

Jeenah Moon/Reuters

Opera singers performed at the fashion show as well.

Jeenah Moon/Reuters

“We have ten cats and nine countries represented around the world. So of course we have the US and we have the UK and we go as far as Egypt,” event organizer Alice de Almeida told Reuters.

Jeenah Moon/Reuters

She went on to say that “feline fashion” is unique.

Jeenah Moon/Reuters

“Feline fashion is different. Everybody sees dogs in costumes and they’re used to seeing that. But very few people see cats in costumes,” Almeida said.

