This historic New York hotel has been holding an annual cat fashion show for the last decade, and the photos are fantastic

- The Algonquin Cat’s Annual Celebration & Cat Fashion Show took place in the Algonquin Hotel in New York City in early August.
- The runway event rose awareness of pets that need homes, and benefited the nonprofit The Mayor’s Alliance for NYC’s Animals.
- This year’s theme was “It’s a Small World,” and cats were dressed up as characters from nine different countries, according to Reuters.
- Here’s an inside look at what it was like backstage and on the runway.
- Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.
The Algonquin Hotel in Midtown Manhattan has a thing for cats.
- source
- Jazz F./Yelp
Source: Mayor’s Alliance for NYC’s Animals
The famous New York City hotel has housed a cat in residence since the 1930s. The cats have always been named either Hamlet or Matilda.
Source: Mayor’s Alliance for NYC’s Animals
Twelve cats have held this role since the ’30s, including eight males named Hamlet and three females named Matilda, according to the Mayor’s Alliance for NYC Animals.
- source
- Jeenah Moon/Reuters
Source: Mayor’s Alliance for NYC’s Animals
The hotel’s current cat host is Hamlet VIII, who has lived in the hotel since September 2017, when Matilda III retired.
- source
- Jeenah Moon/Reuters
Source: Mayor’s Alliance for NYC’s Animals
Every cat in residence at the Algonquin Hotel has been a rescue cat. Hamlet VIII was a stray living in a feral cat colony, and the Algonquin adopted him from a shelter in Long Island.
Source: Mayor’s Alliance for NYC’s Animals
This year’s fashion show is, at its core, for Hamlet VIII. Each year, the hotel hosts the event in order to celebrate the current cat in residence.
- source
- Jeenah Moon/Reuters
Source: Mayor’s Alliance for NYC’s Animals
At the same time, the show serves as an adoption event. The adoption takes place before and during the fashion show, and benefits the Mayor’s Alliance for NYC’s Animals.
- source
- Jeenah Moon/Reuters
Source: Mayor’s Alliance for NYC’s Animals
The Mayor’s Alliance for NYC’s Animals is a nonprofit organization that works with over 150 shelters and rescue groups to house homeless animals in New York City.
- source
- Jeenah Moon/Reuters
Source: Mayor’s Alliance for NYC’s Animals
The theme for the fashion show changes every year. Some past themes have been civil servants and the “purring ’20s,” according to New York Daily News and Vanity Fair.
Sources: New York Daily News, Vanity Fair
Max’s outfit was complete with bowler hat and double-breasted tuxedo for the 2018 ’20s-themed fashion show.
Source: New York Daily News
Aine was also in the 2018 show, and she was dressed as a flapper.
Source: New York Daily News
Another 2018 star, Aodhan, wore a fedora for the show.
Source: New York Daily News
Max had a similar look just a decade earlier in the 2008 show.
Source: AP
The shows have even have judges who refer to the cats as “meowdels.”
Source: New York Daily News
This years theme was “It’s a Small World.” The cats were dressed on theme with various cultures around the world, thanks to animal fashion designer Ada Nieves, who designed all the cat’s outfits.
- source
- Jeenah Moon/Reuters
Source: Mayor’s Alliance for NYC’s Animals
Cannoli’s look was inspired by German lederhosen …
- source
- Jeenah Moon/Reuters
Source: Reuters
… which was complete with this sparkly clock hat.
- source
- Jeenah Moon/Reuters
Source: Reuters
Thunder Folds represented the UK in this punk-inspired look.
- source
- Jeenah Moon/Reuters
Source: Reuters
Balboo is clearly representing the United States, based on this star-spangled look.
- source
- Jeenah Moon/Reuters
Source: Reuters
Balboo hung out backstage before the show and had his picture taken.
- source
- Jeenah Moon/Reuters
Source: Reuters
Figaro also wore a patriotic American look in this red, white, and blue dress.
- source
- Jeenah Moon/Reuters
Source: Reuters
Her dress was inspired by the American flag.
- source
- Jeenah Moon/Reuters
Source: Reuters
The two American cats walked together down the runway.
- source
- Jeenah Moon/Reuters
Source: Reuters
Mrs. Parberry represented Spain at the fashion show.
- source
- Jeenah Moon/Reuters
Source: Reuters
Her outfit was inspired by a flamenco dress.
- source
- Jeenah Moon/Reuters
Source: Reuters
Her owner wore a matching hat on the runway.
- source
- Jeenah Moon/Reuters
Source: Reuters
This cat, Meril, dressed as an ancient Egyptian for the runway.
- source
- Jeenah Moon/Reuters
Source: Reuters
Backstage, Meril looked a little more comfortable.
- source
- Jeenah Moon/Reuters
Source: Reuters
It looks like Sakie was also more relaxed backstage …
- source
- Jeenah Moon/Reuters
Source: Reuters
… but the turban-wearing cat got to lay down on the runway too.
- source
- Jeenah Moon/Reuters
Source: Reuters
Wasabi represented China on the runway, wearing what appears to be a changshan, a traditional robe or jacket often worn by men, along with a crown.
- source
- Jeenah Moon/Reuters
Wasabi appeared to be a little sleepy backstage before the show.
- source
- Jeenah Moon/Reuters
Source: Reuters
Opera singers performed at the fashion show as well.
- source
- Jeenah Moon/Reuters
Source: Reuters
“We have ten cats and nine countries represented around the world. So of course we have the US and we have the UK and we go as far as Egypt,” event organizer Alice de Almeida told Reuters.
- source
- Jeenah Moon/Reuters
Source: Reuters
She went on to say that “feline fashion” is unique.
- source
- Jeenah Moon/Reuters
Source: Reuters
“Feline fashion is different. Everybody sees dogs in costumes and they’re used to seeing that. But very few people see cats in costumes,” Almeida said.
Source: Reuters