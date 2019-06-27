Another player on the US women’s soccer team has hit out at Donald Trump, saying he gets triggered by women he ‘cannot control or grope’

caption Ali Krieger is high-fived walking down the tunnel ahead of the USWNT’s recent Women’s World Cup match against Spain. source Photo by Alex Caparros – FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Ali Krieger has added her name to the US Women’s National Team’s blistering attack on Donald Trump.

Krieger said in a tweet on Wednesday that the President gets triggered by women he “cannot control or grope.”

Krieger’s comments follow an interview earlier in the week where her teammate Megan Rapinoe said: “I’m not going to the f—— White House.”

Trump responded, challenging Rapinoe and the team to actually win the ongoing Women’s World Cup before they talk.

He is yet to respond to Krieger.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Ali Krieger has weighed in on the escalating war of words between the United States Women’s National Team (USWNT) and Donald Trump.

Krieger, the team’s experienced defender, tweeted on Wednesday saying Trump gets triggered by women he “cannot control or grope.”

In regards to the “President’s” tweet today, I know women who you cannot control or grope anger you, but I stand by @mPinoe & will sit this one out as well. I don’t support this administration nor their fight against LGBTQ+ citizens, immigrants & our most vulnerable. — Ali Krieger (@alikrieger) June 26, 2019

She was adding her voice to a back-and-forth that seemingly began with the soccer team’s co-captain Megan Rapinoe’s silent protest, when she was seen not singing during the national anthem at the 2019 Women’s World Cup in France.

Though Trump praised women’s soccer when speaking to The Hill, saying “they’re really talented,” he added it was not appropriate for Rapinoe to protest during the anthem.

Days later, Rapinoe was asked whether she was excited to visit the White House should the US retain its grip on the World Cup, winning the title again four years on from its 2015 success. “Psssh,” she said in an interview on Tuesday. “I’m not going to the f—— White House.”

It was not long before Trump responded, challenging Rapinoe and the team to actually “win before she talks,” before extending an invite to the Oval Office “win or lose.”

Read more: Donald Trump says US women’s soccer team captain Megan Rapinoe should ‘win before she talks’ after she shut down a potential visit to the White House

But it seems that regardless of how the USWNT performs in the ongoing tournament in France, the team may reject Trump’s offer.

In her tweet on Wednesday, Krieger used quote marks around the word “President,” and added that she stands by Rapinoe as his administration is locked in a “fight against LGBTQ+ citizens, immigrants, and our most vulnerable.”

Trump is yet to respond, but Krieger’s comments are in keeping with what seems to be the general sentiment amongst the US soccer team.

The USWNT plays host nation France in a much-anticipated quarterfinal on June 28. The semifinals take place next week, ahead of the tournament final on July 7.