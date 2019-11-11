Alibaba has raked in $34.8 billion and counting in Singles Day sales, crushing last year’s results

caption Taylor Swift performs on the stage during the opening gala of 2019 Alibaba 11.11 Global Shopping Festival on November 10, 2019 in Shanghai, China. source Photo by VCG/VCG via Getty Images

Alibaba’s Singles Day isn’t over yet but it’s already crushing last year’s sales results.

As of Monday evening Beijing time, the online shopping giant had pulled in more than $34.8 billion in sales and counting. Last year, customers spent $30.8 billion in total over Singles Day.

Alibaba’s annual shopping extravaganza is equivalent to Black Friday or Cyber Monday in the US.

In the first minute and eight seconds of this year’s Singles Day, Alibaba said it had pulled in $1 billion in sales. After an hour, it hit $12 billion.

Alibaba’s annual shopping extravaganza is equivalent to Black Friday or Cyber Monday in the US, though its frequently raked up sales bigger than all of these days combined.

Singles Day, which falls on November 11 each year, was originally created as a student holiday in China to celebrate single people but Alibaba transformed this into an online-shopping extravaganza in 2009.

In this way, its more akin to Amazon’s Prime Day, which was also set up to offer deals to customers and ultimately, push sales growth. While Amazon did not release its sales results for Prime Day 2019, analysts estimated that it would have pulled in as much $5.8 billion.