Alibaba Cloud, China Telecom, Google Cloud, HUAWEI CLOUD & McAfee – Catch them all in one place at Cloud Expo Asia, Hong Kong

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 20 May 2019 – With just two days to go until doors open from 22 – 23 May at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC) for the fourth edition of North Asia’s largest technology business event stack, Cloud Expo Asia and its co-located events, have received over 12,000 registrations comprising industry professionals from Estonia, Pakistan, Thailand, Germany, Korea, France and Greater China.













At the annual free-to-attend event, attendees can source the latest products and solutions from over 280 tier 1 solutions leaders specialising in Cloud Computing, Cyber Security, Data Analytics, IoT, Digital Transformation, Data Centres, Infrastructures and more.





McAfee (booth E09), the device-to-cloud cyber Security company, will showcase McAfee MVISION Cloud – the leading cloud access security broker (CASB) that protects data where it lives today, with a solution built natively in the cloud, for the cloud. “Cloud Expo Asia is the perfect platform to demonstrate why the world’s leading companies choose our Cloud-Native Data Security to fast track their digital infrastructure using a complete set of capabilities to protect and secure their expanding cloud services,” said Jonathan Andresen, Senior Director of McAfee’s Asia-Pacific Cloud Security Business Unit.

Alibaba Cloud (booth J02), the data intelligence backbone of Alibaba Group, will showcase its latest products and solutions, ranging from AI and big data, network, and private cloud service, to cloud security products. It will also share its latest efforts in empowering all participants in its ecosystem by boosting the integrated development of technology, products and services on Alibaba Cloud’s open platform.







Mr. Leo Liu, General Manager of Alibaba Cloud Hong Kong, Macau and Korea will give a keynote speech on the theme “All in Cloud – The Future of Digital Transformation”, outlining Alibaba Cloud’s recent initiatives to empower the digital transformation of local businesses across all sectors, and the company’s commitment to fostering the cloud ecosystem and developing its smart city vision in the region.

HUAWEI CLOUD (booth E02), the cloud service brand of the HUAWEI marquee, will showcase its impressive suite of cloud solutions. Visitors can explore the various solutions at different areas of the booth, including the Huawei Atlas AI computing platform which was recently launched in April this year; and its Cloud Security Service that safeguards applications and data on the cloud. During the two-day event, HUAWEI CLOUD will be sharing its achievements of technologies, products, and solutions in the cloud computing and artificial intelligence (AI) fields, and will also discuss industry trends and the development opportunities of ‘Intelligent Hong Kong’ with local enterprises, experts, and industry leaders.







For attendees keen to learn about the Government of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region’s first-ever Smart Lampposts project, Andrew Kwok, CEO of HGC Global Communications (booth F23) and his team will provide insights into this innovation. As the leading fixed-line operator and ICT service provider with an international presence, they will also provide an introduction to the company’s latest services and smart applications.

For attendees looking for data centre solutions, leading distributor, Pacific Sense Enterprise (Kidde HK distributor) will showcase a Fire Suppression System and present a demo of its fire simulation & control extinguishing sequence at the ‘Live Data Centre’. This fully-functioning data centre feature connects over 15 components from different suppliers in one location to showcase the practical implementation of data centre products.







With a wide range of exhibitors providing technology for each aspect of an organisation’s business functions, attendees sourcing for the latest technology for their business’ endeavours will be spoiled for choice.







“We are delighted to present this wide array of thought leadership and expertise. Attendees will have the opportunity to access some of the industry’s best minds in one place across two content-packed days, and we look forward to welcoming everyone to the event this week,” said CloserStill Media’s Event Director, Ms. Candice Wong.

About CloserStill Media

CloserStill Media specialises in international professional events chiefly in the technology markets, across five global territories. Its portfolio includes some of the UK’s fastest-growing and most award-winning events including Cloud Expo Europe and Data Centre World. Having delivered unparalleled quality and relevant audiences for all its exhibitions, CloserStill has been repeatedly recognised as a leading innovator with its teams and international events winning multiple awards in Europe and Asia including Best Marketing Manager — four times in succession — Best Trade Exhibition, Best Launch Exhibition, and Rising Star — two years in succession — among others.

For more information, visit www.closerstillmedia.com.