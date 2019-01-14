These under-$100 rain boots are made with ethically harvested rubber — a material most people don’t realize comes from trees

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

Alice + Whittles’ Minimalist Black and White Ankle Boot ($96) are the simple rain boots with a not-so-simple manufacturing process – and that’s a good thing.

Made from ethically-harvested natural rubber, they’re flexible, durable, and ideal for daily urban wear.

The price to pay for its environmentally and socially responsible products is reasonable: you can get most of its ankle boots for less than $100 and its riding boot for $150.

As you peer out your bedroom window and double check your weather app, it becomes clear that, on the bright side, there won’t be any torrential downpours or vision-blurring snowstorms today. However, you also won’t be able to get away with wearing your nice leather, suede, or knit shoes without ruining them in the rain.

The best shoes to combat your morning wardrobe paralysis have to be Alice + Whittles boots, the under-$100, ethically-made rubber rain boots that are sturdy enough for – and style effortlessly with – your everyday wear.

Alice + Whittles sells a variety of minimalist ankle boots and one riding boot, all under $150. Sporting black or white soles, metallic plating, and a select number of color options, they’re refreshingly uncomplicated, yet still capable of turning heads and inviting inquiries.

I’ve been wearing one of its best sellers, the Minimalist Black and White Ankle Boot ($96) any time it has rained this winter, and I’m always glad I do. Sadly, they’re not ideal for wide feet or high arches, and you’ll definitely need to go one size up from your usual size, but once you do slip them onto your feet, you’ll notice how slim and tapered they look, especially compared to other clunky, lumbering rain boots. The metallic loops and hardware at the back of the boots are an additional detail that keeps them sleek and stylish.

They’re not extremely cushioned, so I don’t know that they would fare well for a whole day of dedicated walking, but for regular days strolling to, from, and around the city, they’re perfect. They’re easy to pull on, and they feel snug and comfortable as you walk. Alice + Whittles recommends them for everyday, urban wear rather than heavy use in extreme environments, and I agree – bring out the heavy-duty winter boots when you absolutely need to, butdefer=”defer”to these otherwise.

There’s more to the brand than its stripped-back design approach and affordable price point. Ethical manufacturing is central to Alice + Whittles, which harvests natural rubber from FSC-certified rainforests in Sri Lanka in environmentally, socially, and economically responsible ways. It provides fair wages to its workers, and it assumes complete responsibility over its supply chain, a model of transparency and accountability that is ever so slowly but steadily taking hold of the clothing industry.

The company’s investment in responsible business practices to make a fairly simple product is a stark contrast to the speed and carelessness that grips fast fashion brands. While the boots look minimalist and timeless, there’s a substantial, thoughtful process lying beneath the surface, making them far more interesting than any regular boot you pick up.