Alison Brie and Dave Franco have been quietly married for years — here’s a timeline of their under-the-radar relationship

caption Dave Franco and Alison Brie are married. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Alison Brie and Dave Franco have been married since 2017 and the couple is known for being fairly private.

They met in 2011 during Mardi Gras and kept their relationship quite under-wraps for many years.

They got engaged in 2015, wed in a private ceremony in 2017, and have since worked together on multiple films.

Alison Brie, known for her work in “Mad Men,” “Community,” and “Glow,” is married to actor Dave Franco, who is known for his work in “The Disaster Artist,” “Neighbors,” and “21 Jump Street.”

The duo is one of Hollywood’s most under-the-radar couples. They met in 2011 after being introduced by a mutual friend during Mardi Gras and are currently married and working on a film together.

Though they kept their relationship almost entirely under wraps until they were engaged, there are a few times the couple has been public over the years.

Here’s a timeline of Alison Brie and Dave Franco’s relationship.

March 2011: Brie and Franco were introduced by mutual friends during Mardi Gras.

In March 2011, the two were introduced by mutual friends in New Orleans, Louisiana. They were both in the area celebrating Mardi Gras.

They started off as friends, but Brie told Metro daily newspaper that things got pretty serious about one year into their relationship.

Summer 2011: Brie threw Franco a surprise birthday party.

In an interview with Seth Meyers, Brie shared a story about how she threw Franco a surprise birthday party early on in their relationship, “We had known each other for three or four months and then it was his birthday and I wanted to do something special for him.”

But she said she didn’t know much about him yet, including that he “he hates surprises or attention of any kind.”

Franco later told his own version of the story to Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show,” saying, “Alison and I still talk about how if we could survive my surprise party, we can survive anything.”

May 2012: The two were photographed holding hands in public.

Back in May 2012, the two were spotted holding hands while grocery shopping, per Us Weekly. Following the release of this photo, reports began surfacing that the two were officially a couple.

May 2013: They appeared together in a Funny Or Die video called “Dream Girl.”

caption The skit includes some NSFW jokes. source YouTube/Funny or Die

The NSFW comedy skit from the YouTube channel Funny Or Die was about Brie finding out what it takes to become Franco’s “dream girl.”

June 2015: The couple attended a fashion show together.

caption A photo of the couple from 2019. source Reuters/Mike Blake

In 2015, the two seemingly confirmed their relationship when they sat together at the Dior-Homme show in Paris.

August 2015: They got engaged.

caption The pair got engaged after dating for a few years. source GPRO/starmaxinc.com

After three years of dating, Brie and Franco got engaged, as first reported by E! News.

The engagement was later confirmed by Dave’s brother James Franco on Instagram, who wrote: “Congrats Davy and Allison!!! Engaged!!! I WUUUUUUV YOU ❤.”

On the proposal, Brie told Larry King it was a complete surprise. Franco got down on one knee in Big Sur, California, and Brie said she was so shocked that she immediately started laughing and “asked him a number of times if he was being serious before saying yes.”

September 2015: The couple made their red-carpet debut.

Though they had already been dating for years, Brie and Franco finally appeared together on the red carpet in September 2015. They posed for photos at an event for Brie’s film, “Sleeping with Other People,” as the actress wore her engagement ring.

March 2017: Franco and Brie got married.

In 2016, prior to marrying Franco, Brie told Yahoo Style that having a wedding wasn’t something she was always interested in. She described herself as “not very bridal” and spoke about how she took a more relaxed approach to her wedding with Franco.

In an interview with E! that same year, when asked how planning was going, Brie simply said she and Franco would “figure it out.”

In March 2017, a rep for Brie confirmed to Us Weekly that Franco and Brie had tied the knot. It was a secret ceremony, which Franco described to Entertainment Tonight as being “intimate” and “really fun.”

June 2017: “The Little Hours,” the couple’s first feature film together, was released.

In 2017, Franco and Brie worked on a movie together called “The Little Hours.” In the film, Brie plays one of three sexually frustrated nuns and Franco plays a man who arrives at the convent.

Prior to the film’s release, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Franco joked that the couple learned that “Brie should not be on set while [he is filming] sex scenes with other women.” Brie added that she stepped out for those scenes and joked about how it’s wonderful to work with someone you’re in a relationship with.

December 2017: The pair appeared in the James-Franco-directed film “The Disaster Artist.”

caption “The Disaster Artist” is a comedy. source A24

At the end of 2017, Brie and Franco appeared in James Franco’s film “The Disaster Artist.”

On working with her husband, Brie told Hello Giggles, “It’s so nice to work with your person, to be on set with someone who is the person you feel the most comfortable with in the world.”

June 2018: Brie told The Sunday Times that she and Franco don’t plan to have children.

caption Brie said she doesn’t have to worry about when she should get pregnant. source Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

In an interview with UK newspaper The Sunday Times, Brie said she and Franco don’t really want to have children.

She explained her and Franco’s decision saying, “It’s great because I don’t worry about when should I get pregnant – between seasons, while we’re shooting the show – I don’t think about it every day.”

She also said the pair has two cats, Harry and Arturo, and joked that they’re already such a “handful” on their own.

April 2019: The couple is working together on Franco’s directorial debut.

In March, Franco confirmed to Deadline that he is working on his directorial debut, “The Rental.” It’s set to premiere in 2020.

The thriller will star Brie alongside Dan Stevens, Sheila Vand, and Jeremy Allen White. In May, Brie shared some photos from filming on Instagram, including a solo shot of Franco on a beach captioned “Director. #therental”