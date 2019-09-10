All 58 Singapore eateries on Michelin’s Bib Gourmand list, from nasi padang at Jalan Pisang to carrot cake in Redhill

Fried carrot cake from Fu Ming Cooked Food, Block 85 Redhill Lane. The Straits Times

Singaporeans are going to be belly happy again with the addition of 12 eateries on Michelin Guide’s Bib Gourmand selection this year.

Announced on Tuesday (Sept 10), Michelin said that a total of 58 establishments were on this year’s Bib Gourmand list, which recognises eateries that offer “very good value for money, with a complete and high quality menu priced at a maximum of S$45.”

The 12 additions include Fu Ming Cooked Food, a carrot cake stall at Block 85 Redhill Lane, and Hjh Maimunah at Jalan Pisang in Bugis.

Of the 58 eateries this year, 33 are hawker stalls and six are classified as “street food establishments”.

“These open-air stalls serve a variety of inexpensive food that highlight the heritage of a unique culinary tradition and offer a traditional food experience with a variety of tasty flavours,” Michelin said in a statement.

A total of 19 eateries are restaurants serving a variety of cuisines.

Here’s the full Bib Gourmand list for Singapore in 2019, starting with the 12 newest additions.

1) Anglo Indian (Shenton Way)

2) Beach Road Fish Head Bee Hoon (Whampoa Makan Place)

3) Bedok Chwee Kueh (Bedok Interchange Hawker Centre)

4) Chef Kang’s Noodle House (Block A, Jackson Square, 11 Lor 3 Toa Payoh)

5) Chen’s Mapo Tofu

6) Fu Ming Cooked Food (Redhill Food Centre)

7) Guan Kee Fried Kway Teow (Ghim Moh Market and Food Centre)

8) Hjh Maimunah (Jalan Pisang)

Hjh Maimunah is one of 12 new comers on the 2019 Michelin Bib Gourmand list. The Straits Times

9) Hock Hai (Hong Lim) Curry Chicken Noodle (Bedok Interchange Hawker Centre)

10) Indocafe – The White House (Scotts Road)

11) Koh Brother Pig’s Organ Soup (Tiong Bahru Market)

12) To-Ricos Guo Shi (Old Airport Road Food Centre)

13) A Noodle Story (Amoy Street Food Centre)

14) Alliance Seafood (Newton Food Centre)

15) Ar Er Soup (ABC Brickworks Market and Food Centre)

16) Balestier Road Hoover Rojak (Whampoa Makan Place)

17) Bar-Roque Grill (Tanjong Pagar Road)

18) Bismillah Biryani (Dunlop Street)

19) Chai Chuan Tou Yang Rou Tang (Bukit Merah View Market and Hawker Centre)

20) Chey Sua Carrot Cake (Toa Payoh West Market & Food Centre)

21) Chuan Kee Boneless Braised Duck (Ghim Moh Market & Food Centre)

22) Depot Road Zhen Shan Mei Claypot Laksa (Alexandra Village Food Centre)

23) Eminent Frog Porridge & Seafood (Geylang Road Lorong 19)

24) Famous Sungei Road Trishaw Laksa (Hong Lim Market & Food Centre)

25) Fresh Taste Big Prawn Noodle (Zion Riverside Food Centre)

26) Hawker Chan Soya Sauce Chicken Rice & Noodle (78 Smith Street)

27) Heng (Newton Food Centre)

28) Hong Heng Fried Sotong Prawn Mee (Tiong Bahru Market)

29) Hong Kee Beef Noodle (Amoy Street Food Centre)

30) Hong Kong Yummy Soup (Alexandra Village Food Centre)

31) Hoo Kee Rice Dumpling (Amoy Street Food Centre)

32) J2 Famous Crispy Curry Puff (Amoy Street Food Centre)

33) Ka Soh (Outram Park)

34) Kok Sen (Keong Saik Road)

35) Lian He Ben Ji Claypot Rice (Chinatown Complex)

36) Man Man (Tanjong Pagar)

37) Muthu’s Curry (Little India)

38) Na Na Curry (Bukit Merah View Market & Hawker Centre)

39) New Lucky Claypot Rice (Holland Drive Market & Food Centre)

40) Outram Park Fried Kway Teow Mee (Hong Lim Market & Food Centre)

41) Shi Hui Yuan (Mei Ling Market & Food Centre)

42) Shirokane Tori-tama (Robertson Walk)

43) Sin Kee Famous Cantonese Chicken Rice (Holland Drive)

44) Song Fa Bak Kut Teh (New Bridge Road)

45) Tai Wah Pork Noodle (Hong Lim Market & Food Centre)

46) The Blue Ginger (Tanjong Pagar Rd)

47) Tian Tian Hainanese Chicken Rice (Maxwell Food Centre)

48) Tiong Bahru Hainanese Boneless Chicken Rice (Tiong Bahru Market)

49) Tiong Bahru Yi Sheng Fried Hokkien Prawn Mee (ABC Brickworks Market & Food Centre)

50) True Blue Cuisine (Peranakan Museum)

51) Yhingthai Palace (Purvis Street)

52) Zaffron Kitchen (East Coast Road)

53) Zai Shun Curry Fish Head (Jurong East Street 24)

54) Lagnaa (Upper Dickson Rd)

55) Lao Fu Zi Fried Kway Teow (Old Airport Road Food Centre)

56) Sik Bao Sin (Desmond’s Creation) (Geylang Road)

57) Sin Huat Eating House (Geylang Road)

58) Whole Earth (Peck Seah Street)

The full Michelin Guide 2019 for Singapore will be released on September 17.