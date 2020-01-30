All 92 Singaporeans who flew back from Wuhan are ‘well and asymptomatic’ and are quarantined for 14 days: Lam Pin Min

Temperature screenings were conducted at check-in and before boarding, and any passengers found to be feverish would not have been allowed to board. Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Writing on Facebook on Thursday (Jan 30), Senior Minister of State in the Ministry of Health Lam Pin Min announced that 92 Singaporeans who were stranded in Wuhan have arrived back in Singapore aboard a Scoot flight.

He added that they are “well and asymptomatic”, but will be quarantined and monitored closely for the next 14 days as a precautionary measure.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that consular officers who facilitated the return of these Singaporeans will also be quarantined for 14 days.

The Ministry of Health states that residents here are given the option of home quarantine if they have the facilities for it. This includes having a room and toilet facilities not shared with anyone else.

Those who do not have such facilities at home may opt for government quarantine facilities.

A S$100 daily allowance will also be provided by the Government if quarantined individuals are self-employed. The money goes to the employer instead if they are salaried.

Temperature screenings conducted before boarding

According to Scoot, the flight arrived in Singapore at about 11:40am on Thursday after departing Wuhan at 3am.

Scoot said temperature screenings were conducted at check-in and before boarding, and if any passengers had been found to be feverish, they would not have been allowed to board.

A Scoot spokesperson told Business Insider that “surgical masks were provided to all passengers, and all operating crew were required to wear N95 masks and surgical gloves on board the flights”.

The flight operated with “limited in-flight service”, with no distribution of food and drink or sale of duty-free products. The airline said food packs were placed on the seats in advance.

It added: “This greatly limited the physical interactions between passengers and crew.”

The aircraft was disinfected in Wuhan before passengers boarded the flight home, and the plane was disinfected again upon arrival in Singapore.

More than enough volunteers to staff flight

Ng Chee Meng, secretary-general of the National Trades Union Congress, shared in a Facebook post that there were ‘more volunteers than was needed’ who answered the call to staff the flight to Wuhan Tianhe International Airport.

Expressing appreciation for the volunteers, he added: “I couldn’t be more proud of our Scoot Staff Union leaders and members for stepping forward to serve our fellow Singaporeans without hesitation”.

10 confirmed cases in Singapore

The return of the 92 Singaporeans on Thursday comes as the death toll from the coronavirus hits 170 in China, with 7,783 people infected worldwide according to data collated by John Hopkins University.

In Singapore, The Straits Times reported that 10 people are confirmed to have the coronavirus so far, with the latest three cases announced on Wednesday (Jan 29).

The Ministry of Health said that all 10 cases are in stable condition, “and most are improving“.

It added that as of 12pm on Wednesday, 124 of the suspected Wuhan virus cases have tested negative, and eight have tested positive. Test results for the remaining 70 cases are pending.

