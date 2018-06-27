Meet Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the millennial, socialist political novice who beat her establishment Democrat rival in a huge electoral upset

source Scott Heins/Getty

A 28-year-old political newcomer beat a veteran politician in New York’s Democratic Party congressional primary election on Tuesday night, in a shocking upset within the Democratic Party.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez won 57.5% of the vote while her opponent, Joe Crowley, had 42.5%. Crowley has represented New York’s 14th district since 1999 and has been touted as a potential future Speaker of the House of Representatives.

The victory of Ocasio-Cortez is a major upset to the Democratic Party, which has seen a schism between establishment and progressive Democrats since the 2016 election.

Less than a year ago, Ocasio-Cortez was working as a bartender to help support her working-class family. In November 2018, she will take on Republican candidate Anthony Pappas for a seat in the US House of Representatives.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was born in the Bronx to a working-class family. Her mom is Puerto Rican mother and her dad is a Bronx native.



“Women like me aren’t supposed to run for office,” she said in a recent campaign ad. “I wasn’t born to a wealthy or powerful family.”

Her parents were disappointed in their local schooling system, so her entire extended family helped fund a move to a better school district.



Shuttling between New York’s poorest borough in Bronx, where her extended family lived, and more affluent boroughs was her first experience of income inequality, she told The Intercept.

She went to Boston University, where she studied economics and international relations. After graduation she took up bartending and waitressing jobs to supplement her mother’s income as a housecleaner and bus driver.

Less than one year ago she was still working as a bartender in New York.

This photo is from Nov. 14, 2017. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, 28, was then working as a bartender. Less than a year later, she defeated the likely next Speaker of the House, and will almost certainly be the youngest woman ever elected to Congress pic.twitter.com/JgHjdQWAF6 — Jeff Stein (@JStein_WaPo) June 27, 2018

You can see her in this promotional photo for Flats Fix, a taqueria in Union Square, Manhattan.

One year ago, @Ocasio2018 was working at a craft cocktail bar in Manhattan — their website still has an image of her mixing drinks. From the bar, to destroying the Queens Democratic machine, in one year. pic.twitter.com/XvmDYxAXG4 — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) June 27, 2018

This is Ocasio-Cortez’s first run for office, but she has experience of politics. In college she worked for the Democratic Senator Ted Kennedy of Massachusetts on immigration issues, and was an organizer for the 2016 Bernie Sanders campaign.

Sanders congratulated her. In a statement he said:”he took on the entire local Democratic establishment in her district and won a very strong victory. She demonstrated once again what progressive grassroots politics can do.”

Her campaign centered on a progressive platform advocating Medicare for everyone, a universal jobs guarantee, and immigration and criminal justice reform.

Here’s her platform in full.

This was @Ocasio2018's platform, taken from her office in Elmhurst, Queens —> pic.twitter.com/w9KqwRl00x — Jeff Stein (@JStein_WaPo) June 27, 2018

She has been particularly outspoken against Trump and his immigration policies, and amped up calls to abolish the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) following the Trump administration’s zero-tolerance policy, which criminally prosecutes everyone illegally crossing into the US.

Trump’s immigration agenda: Step 1: Criminalize everyone, documented + undocumented Step 2: Use that as justification for human rights violations#AbolishICE https://t.co/W16aWBPxZZ — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) June 18, 2018

Earlier this week she traveled to the US-Mexico border to directly confront border officers outside a child detention center.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is embraced at the Tornillo-Guadalupe port of entry gate on June 24, 2018, while protesting family separations.

“These are human rights abuses,” you can hear her shout to border guards in the video below.

The child detention camps are here – I confronted the border officers myself. Using their names, I told them exactly what they are responsible for. One of them made eye contact with me.

I spoke directly to him.

I saw his sense of guilt.

We can dismantle this.#AbolishICE pic.twitter.com/QLyc9MAnkt — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) June 24, 2018

She ran a low-budget campaign, raising around $200,000 mainly through small contributions. Her campaign video, which went viral, was home-made: She wrote the script herself, shot in her local bodega, and had her family and volunteers help out.

One great thing about our campaign video: not a single consultant was involved. I wrote the script. My family is the closing shot. That’s my actual bodega. Detroit DSAers @means_tv worked with our team to film and tell the story. Volunteers coordinated the shoot. pic.twitter.com/xH30sGTFKC — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) May 30, 2018

Take a look at her campaign video:

It's time for a New York that works for all of us. On June 26th, we can make it happen – but only if we have the #CourageToChange. It's time to get to work. Please retweet this video and sign up to knock doors + more at https://t.co/kacKFI9RtI to bring our movement to Congress. pic.twitter.com/aqKMjovEjZ — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) May 30, 2018

Crowley, meanwhile, collected $3 million for his campaign. He hadn’t had to contest a primary for the past 14 years.

“This race is about people versus money,” Ocasio-Cortez said in her campaign video. “We’ve got people. They’ve got money.”

She also has the support of Cynthia Nixon, who is running for Governor of New York later this year. “Alexandria and I are joining together to take on the old boys club,” Nixon said.



Nixon (wearing blue in the photo above) said on Monday, according to Politico: “She represents the future of the Democratic Party.

“Alexandria and I are joining together to take on the old boys club, rejecting corporate money and run people-powered campaigns that envision a progressive New York that serves the many, not just the few who can afford to buy influence.”

Her win has been perceived as a major upset to the Democratic Party, which has seen a schism between establishment and progressive Democrats — as was demonstrated by Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaigns in 2016.

Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders.

The New York Times called her a “Democratic Giant Slayer,” while the New York Post screamed: “Red Alert!”

Trump has also celebrated Crowley’s loss in Tuesday’s primary, although he appeared to attribute the result to himself. “Perhaps he should have been nicer, more respectful, to his President!” he tweeted.

Wow! Big Trump Hater Congressman Joe Crowley, who many expected was going to take Nancy Pelosi’s place, just LOST his primary election. In other words, he’s out! That is a big one that nobody saw happening. Perhaps he should have been nicer, and more respectful, to his President! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 27, 2018

“We beat a machine with a movement,” she told supporters. If she wins the election, she will likely be the youngest woman ever elected to the US House of Representatives.