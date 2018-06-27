Meet Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the millennial, socialist political novice who beat her establishment Democrat rival in a huge electoral upset

A 28-year-old political newcomer beat a veteran politician in New York’s Democratic Party congressional primary election on Tuesday night, in a shocking upset within the Democratic Party.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez won 57.5% of the vote while her opponent, Joe Crowley, had 42.5%. Crowley has represented New York’s 14th district since 1999 and has been touted as a potential future Speaker of the House of Representatives.

The victory of Ocasio-Cortez is a major upset to the Democratic Party, which has seen a schism between establishment and progressive Democrats since the 2016 election.

Less than a year ago, Ocasio-Cortez was working as a bartender to help support her working-class family. In November 2018, she will take on Republican candidate Anthony Pappas for a seat in the US House of Representatives.

Scroll down to learn more about her.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was born in the Bronx to a working-class family. Her mom is Puerto Rican mother and her dad is a Bronx native.

“Women like me aren’t supposed to run for office,” she said in a recent campaign ad. “I wasn’t born to a wealthy or powerful family.”

Her parents were disappointed in their local schooling system, so her entire extended family helped fund a move to a better school district.

Shuttling between New York’s poorest borough in Bronx, where her extended family lived, and more affluent boroughs was her first experience of income inequality, she told The Intercept.

She went to Boston University, where she studied economics and international relations. After graduation she took up bartending and waitressing jobs to supplement her mother’s income as a housecleaner and bus driver.

Less than one year ago she was still working as a bartender in New York.

You can see her in this promotional photo for Flats Fix, a taqueria in Union Square, Manhattan.

This is Ocasio-Cortez’s first run for office, but she has experience of politics. In college she worked for the Democratic Senator Ted Kennedy of Massachusetts on immigration issues, and was an organizer for the 2016 Bernie Sanders campaign.

Sanders congratulated her. In a statement he said:”he took on the entire local Democratic establishment in her district and won a very strong victory. She demonstrated once again what progressive grassroots politics can do.”

Her campaign centered on a progressive platform advocating Medicare for everyone, a universal jobs guarantee, and immigration and criminal justice reform.

Here’s her platform in full.

She has been particularly outspoken against Trump and his immigration policies, and amped up calls to abolish the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) following the Trump administration’s zero-tolerance policy, which criminally prosecutes everyone illegally crossing into the US.

Earlier this week she traveled to the US-Mexico border to directly confront border officers outside a child detention center.

“These are human rights abuses,” you can hear her shout to border guards in the video below.

She ran a low-budget campaign, raising around $200,000 mainly through small contributions. Her campaign video, which went viral, was home-made: She wrote the script herself, shot in her local bodega, and had her family and volunteers help out.

Take a look at her campaign video:

Crowley, meanwhile, collected $3 million for his campaign. He hadn’t had to contest a primary for the past 14 years.

“This race is about people versus money,” Ocasio-Cortez said in her campaign video. “We’ve got people. They’ve got money.”

She also has the support of Cynthia Nixon, who is running for Governor of New York later this year. “Alexandria and I are joining together to take on the old boys club,” Nixon said.

Nixon (wearing blue in the photo above) said on Monday, according to Politico: “She represents the future of the Democratic Party.

“Alexandria and I are joining together to take on the old boys club, rejecting corporate money and run people-powered campaigns that envision a progressive New York that serves the many, not just the few who can afford to buy influence.”

Her win has been perceived as a major upset to the Democratic Party, which has seen a schism between establishment and progressive Democrats — as was demonstrated by Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaigns in 2016.

The New York Times called her a “Democratic Giant Slayer,” while the New York Post screamed: “Red Alert!”

Trump has also celebrated Crowley’s loss in Tuesday’s primary, although he appeared to attribute the result to himself. “Perhaps he should have been nicer, more respectful, to his President!” he tweeted.

“We beat a machine with a movement,” she told supporters. If she wins the election, she will likely be the youngest woman ever elected to the US House of Representatives.

