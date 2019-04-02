The most telling details you may have missed in the 7 different ‘Avengers: Endgame’ posters

caption We haven’t seen the last of Thanos. source IMDb/Walt Disney Studios

Marvel has released seven posters so far for “Avengers: Endgame.”

Each one is slightly different and may give us clues about the upcoming movie.

Here’s every detail you may have missed.

Marvel has been more than happy to lean into the hype for “Avengers: Endgame,” which hits theaters on Friday, April 27.

So far, seven different posters have been released (not including the 32 individual character images) that feature the much-anticipated blockbuster’s cast of superheroes. They include two official American posters, two international posters, and three exclusive posters for 3D viewing experiences.

The first poster is a dramatic reimagining of the first “Infinity War” poster.

caption The first “Endgame” poster, right, was released on December 7, 2018. source @Avengers/Twitter

The poster highlights the tragedy of Thanos’ success with “The Snappening,” when half of the Avengers – and the universe’s population – disintegrated.

Here’s the official “Endgame” poster.

caption The original Avengers are prominently featured. source @Avengers/Twitter

It was adjusted after fans criticized the omission of Danai Gurira’s name. Gurira plays Okoye, Black Panther’s right-hand warrior.

The poster confirmed the inclusion of multiple characters that we weren’t 100% positive we’d see in the film.

caption These three characters aren’t included in person on the poster. source @Avengers/Twitter

The credits at the bottom included three names: Jon Favreau, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Benedict Wong, who play Happy Hogan, Pepper Potts, and Wong, respectively.

The big surprise was seeing Wong’s name there. We last saw the Master of the Mystic Arts helping Doctor Strange and Tony Stark in New York City. We weren’t sure whether or not he survived the events at the end of “Infinity War,” but now, multiple new posters have confirmed it.

It also teases a new Captain America costume.

caption The poster puts Captain America front and center. source Marvel

Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) is showing off a new look in “Endgame.” Here, he’s wearing Captain America’s scale-mail armor, a callback to the costume Captain America usually wears in the comics.

The Russian poster features Black Widow front and center.

caption Scarlett Johansson plays Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow. source @Russo_Brothers/Twitter

Instead, Captain America is seen at the top. Hawkeye and Rocket are also seen in different positions – but otherwise, the Russian poster seems to simply recycle and resize the images of each character from the American version.

The Chinese version finally gives Thanos a more dynamic role.

caption Josh Brolin plays Thanos, The Mad Titan. source @Russo_Brothers/Twitter

Thanos presides ominously over the poster, staring straight at the viewer.

The Chinese poster contains additional characters and details.

caption Thor’s axe seems to be emitting lightning, which is fitting for the God of Thunder. source @Russo_Brothers/Twitter

We can see Thor (Chris Hemsworth) brandishing his axe in the poster, a weapon he sought and forged during “Infinity War” after his beloved hammer was destroyed in “Thor: Ragnarok.” He believes the axe is the only weapon powerful enough to kill Thanos.

Additionally, unlike the American or Russian versions, this poster includes Wong – as well as the scene-stealer Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), who hasn’t been seen since “Thor: Ragnarok.”

Of course, co-director Joe Russo previously confirmed Valkyrie survived the events of “Infinity War” during a Q&A following the movie’s release, but it’s exciting to see promo material that teases her upcoming role.

It also honors the fallen characters from “Infinity War,” who are seen as dark silhouettes.

caption The movie’s snappy tagline is “Avenge the fallen.” source @Russo_Brothers/Twitter

Shuri, Vision, Bucky Barnes, Black Panther, Mantis, Star-Lord, Scarlet Witch, Nick Fury, Gamora, Spider-Man, Falcon, Doctor Strange, Drax, and Groot can be seen lined up at the bottom of the poster.

This could hint at the characters’ impending return, which many fans have already begun to anticipate – likely thanks to time travel. You can read INSIDER’s full explainer on the possible role of time travel in “Avengers: Endgame” here.

But one fan-favorite, Loki, is nowhere to be seen. That may hint at a confirmation of what Thanos said when he killed Thor’s brother: “No resurrections this time.”

The exclusive IMAX poster also features the fallen heroes — including Loki.

caption You can see Loki, the God of Mischief, in the top left-hand corner. source @MarvelStudios/Twitter

The (apparently) dead characters, surrounding Thanos at the top of the poster, are clearer and more easily identified in this version.

The exclusive Dolby Cinema poster has an entirely different design.

caption Brie Larson plays Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel. source @MarvelStudios/Twitter

The poster is split into three distinct sections, with Thanos isolated at the top and the Avengers huddled together in the middle.

Interestingly, Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) is flying solo in the bottom section – alongside the other heroes, but certainly distinct.

As arguably the most powerful Avenger, this could point to the importance of Captain Marvel’s role in the upcoming battle. Or it could be a symbol of her isolation as the newest member of the team, unfamiliar with any of the others.

In the corner of the Dolby Cinema poster, Tony seems to be accompanied by a swallow.

caption Robert Downey Jr. plays Tony Stark, aka Iron Man. source @MarvelStudios/Twitter

Some fans had previously noticed a brief shot in the first “Endgame” trailer, which shows the spaceship that Tony and Nebula are stranded on as they float through space. From the worm’s-eye perspective, the ship looks like a swallow.

The shape included in the poster could also be the ship, rather than an actual bird. But given the resemblance, its second inclusion appears to point at some important symbolism.

As one fan pointed out on Reddit, the swallow has historically been a popular tattoo for sailors. The swallow is meant to symbolize the sailors’ travels coming to an end.

It’s hard to imagine the Avengers without Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark; “Iron Man” was the first film in the current series, released over a decade ago. But it’s been heavily speculated that “Endgame” is Downey’s last rodeo in the MCU. His current Marvel contract has him confirmed only through the fourth “Avengers” film, according to Den of Geek.

It also hints at the return of the Hulkbuster.

caption Mark Ruffalo plays Bruce Banner, aka Hulk. source @MarvelStudios/Twitter

Throughout “Infinity War,” Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) had trouble convincing “the other guy” to fight for him. So when Banner couldn’t Hulk out, he donned the Hulkbuster suit in order to participate in the final battle.

The Russos told Entertainment Weekly back in August that they wanted to explore the “dysfunctional relationship” between Banner and Hulk.

“I think that relationship is starting to strain between the two of them and the Hulk is not interested in playing the hero to Banner anymore,” co-director Joe Russo said. “The Hulk brings fighting and strength to the table and he’s not quite sure what Banner is bringing yet. So, I think this is becoming a stubborn push and pull between two very despaired personalities stuck in one body.”

None of the posters we’ve seen so far have included Hulk – only Banner or Banner in the Hulkbuster suit. It looks like the filmmakers want it to be unclear whether we’ll see his green alter-ego again.

The swallow and Hulkbuster both reappear in the exclusive RealD 3D poster.

caption The swallow-ship can be seen on the left, whereas Banner in the Hulkbuster suit is prominently featured on the right. source @MarvelStudios/Twitter

This poster is most similar to the official American version; our favorite heroes strike many of the same poses, while Captain Marvel and War Machine float above them.

The background of the RealD 3D poster resembles a scene from the newest trailer.

caption Iron Man, Captain America, and Thor seem to be approaching Thanos in this clip. source @MarvelStudios/Twitter

Iron Man, Captain America, and Thor seem to be approaching Thanos in a brief clip from the third teaser trailer. The setting may be Thanos’ home planet, or perhaps some kind of battleground.

It may even give us a sneak peak of Thanos’ new weapon.

caption A detail in the poster resembles Thanos’ double-headed sword. source @MarvelStudios/Twitter

As INSIDER’s Kirsten Acuna previously pointed out, the new “Endgame” toys show off Thanos in his new battle armor, brandishing a brand new blade.

We may have even gotten a hint of the double-headed sword in the newest teaser trailer.