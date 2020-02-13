All-day McGriddles are back – and McDonald’s Singapore is doing another month of 1-for-1 deals again

They’re back: McDonald’s is selling Sausage McGriddles (S$4.50), Sausage McGriddles with Egg (S$5.40), and the new McGriddles Stack (S$6.20). McDonald’s Singapore

Did you feel sad when McDonald’s finally took its maple syrup-soaked McGriddles off the menu last year?

Well, good news – it’s back on Feb 17, and will be available all day.

The brand is also bringing back its chocolate pie (S$1.50) – sold only at dessert kiosks – and launching another round of it super-popular 1-for-1 deals from Feb 20 to Mar 18 on the McDonald’s app.

This includes 1-for-1 coupons on Big Breakfast, Sausage McMuffin whit Egg, Filet-O-Fish, and coffee.

And don’t worry – if you don’t fancy queuing up at stores amid the virus scare, there’s always McDelivery.

Read also: